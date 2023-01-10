ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-6-4, Fireball: 2

(four, six, four; Fireball: two)

