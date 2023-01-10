Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Feasibility study underway for Washington-Greenville greenway
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A study will soon be underway to look at the feasibility of a greenway between two Eastern Carolina cities. An arm of the state Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility of building a greenway connecting Greenville with Washington. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is...
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
Business owners reacting to updated Uptown Greenville parking plan
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The parking situation in Uptown is changing … again. During Monday’s meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to allow two hours of free parking, instead of the initial one hour. This change comes from businesses in Uptown pushing for a change. Business owners said that they are losing customers. Ryan Griffin, […]
WITN
Overnight fire destroys brewery storage building in Williamston
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overnight fire destroyed a building owned by a Williamston brewery. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the building but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.
WITN
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95. Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations. They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he...
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville is a city located within Onslow County in North Carolina. Its total land area comprises 44.5 square miles of land and 0.7 square miles of water. Jacksonville is also the seat of Onslow County. The city's population reached 72,723 based on the 2020 census, making it the 14th largest...
WITN
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
A new report issued by the NCDOT shows that North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports have a more than $72 billion in economic impact annually. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Updated: 10 hours ago. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Robbery leads...
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House”. The organization says the...
WITN
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
WITN
Police share sketch of suspected Winterville shooter
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are hoping someone out there recognizes the teenager a shooting victim described as the person responsible for the crime. Back on December 10th, Winterville police said that a person was shot on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. Police were able to connect the victim with...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
WITN
Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a total of 15 pets died in a morning house fire in Jones County. Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton. Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when...
Changes coming to Greenville social districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
Comments / 0