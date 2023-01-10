ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halstead, KS

Halstead-Bentley USD 440 BOE votes to terminate head basketball coach

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Halstead-Bentley USD 440 Board of Education (BOE) voted 6-0, with one person abstaining, to terminate Chris Santoya from the positions of the school-based therapist, assistant golf coach and head boys basketball coach Monday night.

Santoya says he was fired as Halstead’s men’s basketball coach in late December due to his therapist license expiring. He said he was working on getting it renewed.

Many community members stood behind Santoya in hopes of bringing him back on, creating t-shirts that had “#BBOC” on them, which stands for “Bring Back Our Coach.” An online petition was even created.

An assistant coach has taken Santoya’s place as head basketball coach.

