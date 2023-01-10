Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Related
Bangor officials discuss distribution of pandemic relief funds
BANGOR, Maine — This week, Bangor city councilors and other officials began outlining the framework of how the city should spend its more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds. The federal funds were granted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bangor City Councilor Clare...
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Temporary overnight warming center opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit based in Hancock County, has opened a temporary overnight warming center in Ellsworth for anyone looking to escape the cold. The warming shelter is located at Healthy Acadia's INSPIRE Recovery Center at 24 Church St. in Ellsworth. It opened at the end of December and will remain open every day, including holidays, through April 30. It's open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
SAVING LIVES: Maine Fire Department Receives State-Of-The-Art Automatic CPR Machine
It's one of the most demanding, underpaid and necessary job out there- being a first responder. Most people, myself included, will never understand the true intestinal fortitude it takes to be an EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer (or one of many other first responder positions). So when they receive anything that makes their job even the slightest bit easier, I think it's a big deal.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
President of hospital in Bangor to step down in May
BANGOR, Maine — Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, announced plans to step down in May. Oxley, who also serves as senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, a news release from Northern Light Health said Monday.
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
WPFO
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts
BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
foxbangor.com
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
WGME
2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0