ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Temporary overnight warming center opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit based in Hancock County, has opened a temporary overnight warming center in Ellsworth for anyone looking to escape the cold. The warming shelter is located at Healthy Acadia's INSPIRE Recovery Center at 24 Church St. in Ellsworth. It opened at the end of December and will remain open every day, including holidays, through April 30. It's open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor

Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

SAVING LIVES: Maine Fire Department Receives State-Of-The-Art Automatic CPR Machine

It's one of the most demanding, underpaid and necessary job out there- being a first responder. Most people, myself included, will never understand the true intestinal fortitude it takes to be an EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer (or one of many other first responder positions). So when they receive anything that makes their job even the slightest bit easier, I think it's a big deal.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

President of hospital in Bangor to step down in May

BANGOR, Maine — Scott Oxley, president of Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, announced plans to step down in May. Oxley, who also serves as senior vice president of Northern Light Health, will step down from his position on May 1, a news release from Northern Light Health said Monday.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

New search finds no sign of missing Maine man

BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ribbon cutting held for opening of new birthing center in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Monday was an exciting day at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital as it celebrated the opening of the Dixon Family Birthing Center. The center will offer four private suites for combined labor, delivery, and recovery—a big change from the old birthing wing built in the 1960s. The old wing required patients to move from room to room during their stay.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts

BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Mountain View Correction inmate dies

AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
CHARLESTON, ME
WGME

2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy