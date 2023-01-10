Read full article on original website
Related
Falcons prevail in conference road win over Owatonna
Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win. Owatonna got off to a hot start with junior guard Carsyn Brady, scoring back-to-back baskets to open the game. Sophomore guard Maryn Pool and senior guard Kiara Gentz both knocked down a 3-pointer, with a pair of made free throws by sophomore forward Ava...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) 1. Chanhassen (12-1) Last week: 1 Defending their ranking from last week, the Lightning continued their ...
Huskies dominate road matchup against Faribault
The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday night for a Big 9 Conference matchup against the hosting Faribault Falcons. The Huskies ran away with things to secure a 66-27 victory. Despite trailing by a couple of early points, shots began to fall for the Huskies and what was a three-point deficit turned into a 17-point, 35-18 lead going into halftime after shooting nearly 42 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three. ...
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best posts With 27,110 votes, Kloe Wadd from Waseca is voted as the top post player for Minnesota girls high school basketball. The senior is producing big numbers so far this season for the Bluejays. She’s ...
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
St. Louis Park's Shantell Harden voted Minnesota girls basketball's top win for 2022-23
FULL RESULTS Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2) Shantell Harden, ...
Comments / 0