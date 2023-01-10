ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Faribault Daily News

Falcons prevail in conference road win over Owatonna

Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win. Owatonna got off to a hot start with junior guard Carsyn Brady, scoring back-to-back baskets to open the game. Sophomore guard Maryn Pool and senior guard Kiara Gentz both knocked down a 3-pointer, with a pair of made free throws by sophomore forward Ava...
OWATONNA, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Huskies dominate road matchup against Faribault

The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday night for a Big 9 Conference matchup against the hosting Faribault Falcons. The Huskies ran away with things to secure a 66-27 victory. Despite trailing by a couple of early points, shots began to fall for the Huskies and what was a three-point deficit turned into a 17-point, 35-18 lead going into halftime after shooting nearly 42 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three. ...
OWATONNA, MN
KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – January 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here: NHLRangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42 Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20 Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38 Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51 Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51 Dakota Valley 55, West Central […]
BROOKINGS, SD

