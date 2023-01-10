Like everything else about the redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid, even the humble aerodynamic wheel covers are markedly more interesting than before. For generations, Priuses have worn, essentially, hubcaps—plastic wheel covers designed to smooth airflow over and around the wheels. Unlike typical wheel covers, these pieces snap over lightweight aluminum wheels, not the plain-ol' budget steelies you'd expect to find beneath hubcaps. (Tesla offers similar covers on its EVs, and they are functional enough to make a difference in range; remove them, and driving range drops slightly.) For the '23 Prius, Toyota seems to have considered the wheel covers' style in addition to their aerodynamic benefits, giving them an angular, more three-dimensional quality.

