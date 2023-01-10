Read full article on original website
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
KMPH.com
Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198
A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
KMPH.com
Cleanup underway for Hwy 168 due to massive rockslide
Giant boulders are being removed after a rockslide closed down the top and bottom of the four-lane of Highway 168 on Monday. Caltrans District 6, engineers, and CHP Fresno are hard at work, cleaning up rock debris near the Shaver Lake area. As of the time of this writing, it...
KMPH.com
31-year-old found dead near grape vineyard in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more answers surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. According to deputies, Degrise’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near Manning and Dinuba Avenues in Fresno. Evidence has led investigators to believe she was murdered.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
KMPH.com
Flood closes Lost Lake Park, campgrounds until further notice
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Lost Lake Park and its campgrounds are currently closed due to flooding. According to the County of Fresno, it’s currently unknown as to when the park and campgrounds will reopen to the public. The County also mentioned that flood warnings have been issued...
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
KMPH.com
Evacuation warning issued for businesses, homes near Kings River
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An evacuation warning has been issued for those close to the Kings River. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Monday evening for both businesses and homes along the Kings River. “Due to the atmospheric river creating potentially dangerous conditions, Sheriff...
Bakersfield Channel
2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
KMPH.com
Planada residents can now go home as evacuation order has been downgraded
MERCED COUNTY. Calif. (FOX26) — The evacuation order in Planada has now been downgraded and residents are able to go back home. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the evacuation order is now an evacuation warning. Residents are advised to be careful when driving because of potholes and...
Central Valley sees significant rain, snowfall and flooding
A major storm has moved across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
KMPH.com
Fresno gets impressive rain, snow totals
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great news for the Central Valley as far as our rainfall goes and as far as our snowpack for our local mountains. Since January 1 in Fresno, for instance, we’ve picked up three inches of rain. Normally we only pick up .81 inches, not even quite an inch of rain by this time. But right now, that puts us at 370% of normal rainfall.
Madera crews working to clear damage from flood
MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
KMPH.com
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Many residents in Three Rivers woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
KMPH.com
Truck crashes into home in Clovis, bursts into flames
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A box truck crashed into a home at Pollasky Avenue and 8th Street in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash broke a gas line in the home and started a fire. The driver and passenger were both burned and have been transported to CRMC. There was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
Which Valley schools will reopen, remain closed after major flooding
Monday's heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of classes in some school districts across the Central Valley.
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
