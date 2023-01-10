ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

2 train cars derailed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198

A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Cleanup underway for Hwy 168 due to massive rockslide

Giant boulders are being removed after a rockslide closed down the top and bottom of the four-lane of Highway 168 on Monday. Caltrans District 6, engineers, and CHP Fresno are hard at work, cleaning up rock debris near the Shaver Lake area. As of the time of this writing, it...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

31-year-old found dead near grape vineyard in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more answers surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. According to deputies, Degrise’s body was found on the side of the road Tuesday afternoon near Manning and Dinuba Avenues in Fresno. Evidence has led investigators to believe she was murdered.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Flood closes Lost Lake Park, campgrounds until further notice

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Lost Lake Park and its campgrounds are currently closed due to flooding. According to the County of Fresno, it’s currently unknown as to when the park and campgrounds will reopen to the public. The County also mentioned that flood warnings have been issued...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Evacuation warning issued for businesses, homes near Kings River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An evacuation warning has been issued for those close to the Kings River. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Monday evening for both businesses and homes along the Kings River. “Due to the atmospheric river creating potentially dangerous conditions, Sheriff...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

2 dead after tree falls on Hwy 99 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews have been busy responding to a surge of calls for help up and down the state due to the weather. The California Highway Patrol in Tulare County called out to this crash along northbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning after a eucalyptus tree fell into traffic lanes. Two people are dead. The number of injuries is currently unknown.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Planada residents can now go home as evacuation order has been downgraded

MERCED COUNTY. Calif. (FOX26) — The evacuation order in Planada has now been downgraded and residents are able to go back home. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the evacuation order is now an evacuation warning. Residents are advised to be careful when driving because of potholes and...
PLANADA, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno gets impressive rain, snow totals

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great news for the Central Valley as far as our rainfall goes and as far as our snowpack for our local mountains. Since January 1 in Fresno, for instance, we’ve picked up three inches of rain. Normally we only pick up .81 inches, not even quite an inch of rain by this time. But right now, that puts us at 370% of normal rainfall.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera crews working to clear damage from flood

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Truck crashes into home in Clovis, bursts into flames

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A box truck crashed into a home at Pollasky Avenue and 8th Street in Clovis Wednesday morning. The crash broke a gas line in the home and started a fire. The driver and passenger were both burned and have been transported to CRMC. There was...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy