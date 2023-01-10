FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great news for the Central Valley as far as our rainfall goes and as far as our snowpack for our local mountains. Since January 1 in Fresno, for instance, we’ve picked up three inches of rain. Normally we only pick up .81 inches, not even quite an inch of rain by this time. But right now, that puts us at 370% of normal rainfall.

FRESNO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO