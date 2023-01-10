Read full article on original website
Fisher-Price sleeper recall linked to 100 infant deaths
Fisher-Price has recalled approximately 4.7 million infant sleepers after 100 deaths were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This is the second nationwide recall Fisher Price issued of its Rock n’ Play Sleepers sold through retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon. The initial recall on...
WFMJ.com
LG Electronics recalls TV stands due to tipping, entrapment hazards
LG Electronics has issued a recall on its 86-inch smart TVs and TV stands due to potential tipping and entrapment hazards. According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), the TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that could result in injury or even death.
WFMJ.com
Bissell recalls cordless vacuum cleaners due to potential burning hazard
Bissell has issued a recall on some of its cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to a potential burning hazard. Recalled models include model numbers 2551, 2551W and 25519. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the circuit board inside these vacuum's battery packs can overheat and smoke posing a fire hazard.
lawstreetmedia.com
Mars Inc., Trader Joe’s Sued for Unsafe Levels of Heavy Metals in Dark Chocolate
Plaintiffs represented by Bursor & Fisher P.A. and Laukaitis Law Firm LLC have filed two class action lawsuits against Mars Inc. and Trader Joe’s Company alleging that the defendants’ dark chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. The complaint against Mars was filed in the Eastern...
