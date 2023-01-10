Eudora City Council approves proposed budget for police vehicles

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The Eudora City Council has voted to approve a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget to move forward to purchase new police vehicles due to a spike of violent crimes in the city.

Chief of police Michael Pitts requested the proposal to the city to fund three new vehicles during a council meeting Tuesday, January 9.

“We operated under budget, I believe under any other department. We are working with just bare minimum staff,” said Pitts.

The proposed funding is $74,500. Pitts says the police department is in crucial need of more officers and more patrols around the city.

“In order for us to do our job more effectively, we need better petrol cars, better equipment, better body cameras that work sporadically at best.”

The Arkansas State Police have taken over the case in connection with the recent shootings. Although this is an ongoing investigation, Pitts says the state police have brought people in for questioning.

“The state police are handling the actual fatalities, but we are investigating the other shooting. There is a 12-year-old female that was shot last year. There were houses that were shot at. There was a man shot just driving on his vehicle,” said Pitts.

“We are doing everything we can in our power to within the law of the state of Arkansas. Well, you never stop crime, but at least you can diminish it. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Eudora City Council will overview the proposed budget before purchasing the new vehicles.