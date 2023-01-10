Protests seeking ‘justice for Faisal’ grow in size but hear that shooting case will be slow to resolve

Local folks don’t generally get fired up about hotel restaurants, for fair reasons: By design, they cater to guests by being often somewhat institutional, aloof and inherently transitory. But there are hotel eateries make for interesting mixing and good dining, and Nubar in the Sheraton Commander is one such spot. The hotel’s named after George Washington’s official charge to lead the rebel army in June 1775 across Garden Street on Cambridge Common, while the restaurant is named after longtime proprietor Edward Nubar Guleserian. It has seen its share of A-listers, including regulars Sylvia Plath and Isabella Gardner in the 1950s. The eatery space got a much-needed renovation about a decade ago and is now vibrant and open, with a cozy fireside lounge area and a bar that glows an inviting warm yellow. It’s a perfect spot to have a glass of wine and get some work done.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO