Protests seeking ‘justice for Faisal’ grow in size but hear that shooting case will be slow to resolve

Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
After a shooting death, residents and officials demand body cameras and crisis intervention
After a shooting death, residents and officials demand body cameras and crisis intervention. In the aftermath of a police shooting that left a 20-year-old Bengali immigrant dead Wednesday, one of the loudest and angriest refrains from his community and allies has been shock and dismay at the lack of police body cameras that could show definitively what happened.
Alert is put out for woman last seen in Somerville, missing for nearly seven weeks from East Boston
Alert is put out for woman last seen in Somerville, missing for nearly seven weeks from East Boston. A woman last seen Nov. 26 in Somerville has become the subject of a search by Boston police and state police detectives assigned to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, according to a press release Thursday from Ryan.
Police investigate shooting of two in The Port
Police are investigating the nonfatal shooting of two people at around 8:18 p.m. Monday at Washington and Windsor streets in The Port neighborhood. There were no immediate arrests. The two known victims have been taken to local hospitals after being treated on-scene. The injuries are serious, but not believed to...
Roust Coffee prepares to open in Darwin’s space with a business model familiar … from Darwin’s
Roust Coffee prepares to open in Darwin’s space with a business model familiar … from Darwin’s. Roust Coffee, which plans to open in the Harvard Square location of the closed Darwin’s Ltd. coffee shop, will seem familiar, license commissioners were told Tuesday. Darwin’s closed Nov. 22...
Chicken three ways at Nubar
Local folks don’t generally get fired up about hotel restaurants, for fair reasons: By design, they cater to guests by being often somewhat institutional, aloof and inherently transitory. But there are hotel eateries make for interesting mixing and good dining, and Nubar in the Sheraton Commander is one such spot. The hotel’s named after George Washington’s official charge to lead the rebel army in June 1775 across Garden Street on Cambridge Common, while the restaurant is named after longtime proprietor Edward Nubar Guleserian. It has seen its share of A-listers, including regulars Sylvia Plath and Isabella Gardner in the 1950s. The eatery space got a much-needed renovation about a decade ago and is now vibrant and open, with a cozy fireside lounge area and a bar that glows an inviting warm yellow. It’s a perfect spot to have a glass of wine and get some work done.
New tree canopy report tells advocates, ‘Move along, nothing to see here’
New tree canopy report tells advocates, ‘Move along, nothing to see here’. After months of stonewalling, the city released a tree canopy report Jan. 4 that adds data from 2020. The city claims this report “shows that the implementation of the Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP) is improving our tree canopy.” This is not true. The plan wasn’t complete until just before the new data was collected.
Chocho’s closes after 19 years in Porter Square, narrowing choices for lovers of Korean cuisine
Chocho’s closes after 19 years in Porter Square, narrowing choices for lovers of Korean cuisine. The Korean restaurant Chocho’s closed Monday after nearly two decades in Cambridge’s Porter Square. A sign in the dark space in the center of The Shops at Porter, in the Lesley University...
