atptour.com

Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Nick Kyrgios

When Nick Kyrgios steps on court, it’s hard not to sit up and take notice. Possessing a huge game and an even bigger on-court personality, the 27-year-old Australian is one of the ATP Tour’s most natural entertainers. A seven-time ATP Tour titlist who reached the final at Wimbledon...
atptour.com

Christian Ruud On Casper Ruud, Break Point Star

Casper Ruud enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, climbing as high as No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and reaching his first two Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and the US Open. By his side throughout his journey has been his father and coach, Christian Ruud. With the...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
tennisuptodate.com

Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
atptour.com

Netflix Q&A: Break Point With Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, winning his first four ATP Tour titles and qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals. The Canadian's success was documented by the crews of Netflix's Break Point, which will premiere on 13 January. ATPTour.com caught up with Auger-Aliassime to speak about the experience of filming the show, the 2022 moment that gave him "a mixed feeling", and what he has been watching on Netflix.
atptour.com

Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More

Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com

Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'

New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires

American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
atptour.com

Netflix Q&A: Break Point With Matteo Berrettini

Italian reflects on his experience filming for the new tennis show. Matteo Berrettini enjoyed a season of highs and lows in 2022, from triumphing at Queen's Club and Stuttgart to dealing with injuries. The powerful Italian was one of the players who will be featured on Netflix's Break Point, which premieres on 13 January.
bvmsports.com

Netflix docuseries ‘Break Point’ dives deep into pro tennis

(BVM) – With a new year of high-level tennis set to begin with the Australian Open next week, tennis fans will be on the lookout for anything that can get them ready for the year ahead. Netflix will have fans covered though as the streaming giant releases its new documentary series “Break Point” on Friday. The docuseries, made by the same team as the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” show, recaps the past year of professional tennis with interviews with some of the game’s top current and former players.
AFP

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.

