Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
atptour.com
Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Nick Kyrgios
When Nick Kyrgios steps on court, it’s hard not to sit up and take notice. Possessing a huge game and an even bigger on-court personality, the 27-year-old Australian is one of the ATP Tour’s most natural entertainers. A seven-time ATP Tour titlist who reached the final at Wimbledon...
atptour.com
Christian Ruud On Casper Ruud, Break Point Star
Casper Ruud enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, climbing as high as No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and reaching his first two Grand Slam finals at Roland Garros and the US Open. By his side throughout his journey has been his father and coach, Christian Ruud. With the...
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
Jan 11 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023
Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
atptour.com
Netflix Q&A: Break Point With Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, winning his first four ATP Tour titles and qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals. The Canadian's success was documented by the crews of Netflix's Break Point, which will premiere on 13 January. ATPTour.com caught up with Auger-Aliassime to speak about the experience of filming the show, the 2022 moment that gave him "a mixed feeling", and what he has been watching on Netflix.
atptour.com
Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More
Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com
Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'
New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
atptour.com
Netflix Q&A: Break Point With Matteo Berrettini
Italian reflects on his experience filming for the new tennis show. Matteo Berrettini enjoyed a season of highs and lows in 2022, from triumphing at Queen's Club and Stuttgart to dealing with injuries. The powerful Italian was one of the players who will be featured on Netflix's Break Point, which premieres on 13 January.
What to Know Before Watching Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’
Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest headlines from the first half of the 2022 season.
bvmsports.com
Netflix docuseries ‘Break Point’ dives deep into pro tennis
(BVM) – With a new year of high-level tennis set to begin with the Australian Open next week, tennis fans will be on the lookout for anything that can get them ready for the year ahead. Netflix will have fans covered though as the streaming giant releases its new documentary series “Break Point” on Friday. The docuseries, made by the same team as the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” show, recaps the past year of professional tennis with interviews with some of the game’s top current and former players.
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
