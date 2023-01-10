Read full article on original website
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Respect for Muslim students 'should have superseded academic freedom' in class controversy: College president
A liberal arts college president in Minnesota issued an apology for offending Muslim students after they were shown depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
United Kingdom teachers want to re-educate teenage students “brainwashed” by controversial influencer : report
A British newspaper reported teachers in the United Kingdom are struggling with how to handle the rise in students who are "brainwashed" by the misogynistic teachings of Andrew Tate.
Purdue’s 1st Asian American president takes office weeks after school official mocks Asian languages onstage
Purdue University’s first Asian American president has taken office, weeks after a chancellor in its greater school system was criticized for what many considered to be a racist display onstage during a ceremony. Mung Chiang, a professor of engineering, began his historic role last week, overseeing the university in...
BET
New Study Reveals Black Men And Women Earn Less Than White Men Despite College Education
A new study co-authored at UC Berkeley revealed that when considering people without college degrees, Black people are paid less than every other racial group. “Inequality among the Disadvantaged? Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Earnings among Young Men and Women without a College Education” was released Dec. 21 in the journal Sociology of Race and Ethnicity and published by the American Sociological Association. Byeongdon Oh, a postdoctoral researcher who led the study, said in a statement, “Earnings are an important factor to study because they’re related to other outcomes, like health, engagement with the criminal justice system and family development. So we focus on the non-college population at an early age. They are already disadvantaged economically — they have very low earnings. If there’s a sizable racial or ethnic earnings disparity in this population, there may be severe consequences.”
msn.com
The most liberal colleges in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States. Stacker consulted the Niche college explorer site in order to determine the 50 most liberal universities and colleges in America. For this gallery, we ranked schools' liberalism based on students' reviews of the schools' campus communities. These reviews weighed the political leaning of the reviewer, if the reviewer attends or has attended the school, and the reviewer's opinion of it. Niche's methodology considered students' self-reported political leanings while at the college they currently or recently attend(ed); and the results of student surveys (data released and accurate as of January 2022) on campus political preferences, specifically liberal students' opinions about the political leanings of students at the college they currently or recently attend(ed). Keep reading to find out which schools are the country's most liberal. You may also like: Best private colleges in every state Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
Education Department Flooded with Discrimination Complaints Rooting From Strong Racial Divide
Close to 19,000 discrimination complaints rolled into the Education Department over the last fiscal year, more than double from the previous year. While many schools are settling in to a “new normal” after the pandemic, and as heavy racial divide persists, most complaints addressed discrimination regarding disability or sex, but were heavy on race, The New York Times reported.
archpaper.com
Mid-lawsuit against former Princeton colleagues, Alejandro Zaera‐Polo declares that “from now on white males answer back”
Alejandro Zaera-Polo, a former dean and architecture professor at the Princeton University School of Architecture (PSOA), has registered his distaste for contemporary academia in two different courts: Last August, he filed a suit in Mercer County Superior Court against the Trustees of Princeton University, university administrators, and former colleagues Mónica Ponce de León, Elizabeth Diller, and V. Mitch McEwen, among others, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, discrimination and defamation, the creation of a hostile work environment, and other violations.
Phys.org
Among less-educated young workers, women and Black men are paid far less
Less-educated U.S. workers often face a lifetime of financial challenges, but some among them are more disadvantaged than others: Young Asian and white men without college education are paid more—sometimes far more—than both Black men and women of all racial groups, according to a new study co-authored at UC Berkeley.
Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students
Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture within the National Union of Students (NUS) – with the union failing to sufficiently challenge antisemitism, an independent investigation has found.On occasion, Jews have been subjected to harassment – as defined in the Equality Act 2010 – and breaches of the union’s own policies, according to a report by Rebecca Tuck KC.The NUS, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings are “shocking” and said it is committed to tackling antisemitism across “the breadth and depth” of the union.It is apparent from this report... that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has...
Academic Freedom Is Not a Matter of Opinion
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. After declining to renew the contract of an adjunct professor, the president of Hamline...
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Right-Wing Social Platform Parler Lays Offs 75% Of Employees
