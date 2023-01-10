Read full article on original website
Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer. The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
GF Business News: concerts…coffee & recalls
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The Labor Department reports applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000.
Students shaken up after school bus crash west of Bagley
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One student was hurt in a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater County, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 7. A Honda CR-V was driving west on...
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
GFPD investigating parking lot death
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison
by April Scheinoha Reporter An Oklee man convicted of murder was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Pennington Coun
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
