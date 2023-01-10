ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer. The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND & MN gas pipeline update

There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Business News: concerts…coffee & recalls

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week, reflecting a still-robust job market despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation. The Labor Department reports applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 31 fell by 19,000 to 204,000.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Students shaken up after school bus crash west of Bagley

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One student was hurt in a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater County, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 7. A Honda CR-V was driving west on...
BAGLEY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GFPD investigating parking lot death

Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy