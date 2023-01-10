After a slow start to the season because of a knee surgery he underwent in the offseason, Chicago Bulls' wingman Zach LaVine has hit his stride. The best proof of that is his recent effort against the league-leading Boston Celtics where he scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulls within two before ultimately falling 107-99. However, despite the loss, that type of effort has emboldened LaVine and the Bulls to believe that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Celtics once the NBA Playoffs come around.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO