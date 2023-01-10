ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road remains closed after Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters

By Josh DuBose, Carlos Saucedo, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, plunged into a sinkhole in Chatsworth.

Calls about the sinkhole, located at 11414 Iverson Road, near the 118 Freeway, came in around 7:20 p.m.

A total of four people were initially trapped, but two of them were able to exit their vehicle uninjured before first responders arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release .

The road, which was continuing to “sluff and deteriorate,” required crews to secure the vehicles from further shifting to rescue the occupants.

“Firefighters conducted a high angle rope rescue operation, using the aerial ladder, and safely extricated both patients,” the release stated.

Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals,.

