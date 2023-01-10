Road remains closed after Chatsworth sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters

A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, plunged into a sinkhole in Chatsworth.

Calls about the sinkhole, located at 11414 Iverson Road, near the 118 Freeway, came in around 7:20 p.m.

A total of four people were initially trapped, but two of them were able to exit their vehicle uninjured before first responders arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release .

The road, which was continuing to “sluff and deteriorate,” required crews to secure the vehicles from further shifting to rescue the occupants.

“Firefighters conducted a high angle rope rescue operation, using the aerial ladder, and safely extricated both patients,” the release stated.

Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals,.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.