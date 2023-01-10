Read full article on original website
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
atptour.com
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023
Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
atptour.com
Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More
Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes
Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
msn.com
Tennis Australia CEO: Bernard Tomic dropped due to 'great new problem'
Bernard Tomic's failure to secure a spot at the Australian Open is the result of having a new batch of talented locals to choose from when wildcard spots were handed out, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley. The former world No.17's record-setting 15-year streak of playing at the grand slam...
atptour.com
Well-Rounded Draper Advances To Adelaide QFs
After reaching three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season, Jack Draper advanced to his first of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2. The Briton's win against the eighth-seeded American earned him the chance to atone for his loss to Karen Khachanov last...
atptour.com
Kokkinakis Makes More Memories In Adelaide With Rublev Upset
Thanasi Kokkinakis served up a treat for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday, when the Australian downed top seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event. Kokkinakis held off a mid-match resurgence from Rublev to notch the third Top...
atptour.com
Draper's Revenge Mission Leads To Adelaide SFs
Bautista Agut charges past Davidovich Fokina, Kokkinakis extends run. They say revenge is best served cold, but Jack Draper was in no mood to wait during the hot Australian summer. One week after losing to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide, the 21-year-old Briton snapped back at the same venue with a...
atptour.com
Alternate, Lucky Loser, Winner! Haase's Mad Dash To Victory In Adelaide
Robin Haase was laying in bed at his Adelaide hotel on Tuesday afternoon, waiting to head to Memorial Drive for a 2:15 p.m. lunch before a 4:30 p.m. practice ahead of an evening doubles match at the Adelaide International 2. That was when the Dutchman received a big surprise. The...
atptour.com
Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Nick Kyrgios
When Nick Kyrgios steps on court, it’s hard not to sit up and take notice. Possessing a huge game and an even bigger on-court personality, the 27-year-old Australian is one of the ATP Tour’s most natural entertainers. A seven-time ATP Tour titlist who reached the final at Wimbledon...
atptour.com
Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'
New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports
Jon Wertheim breaks down the draw at the first major of the year.
atptour.com
Norrie Stays Perfect In 2023, Reaches Auckland SFs
Briton faces Brooksby next, Gasquet to meet Lestienne in all-French semi-final. Cameron Norrie is two wins away from capping a perfect start to the season with a title in New Zealand, the country where he was raised. Seeded second at the ASB Classic in Auckland, he improved to 5-0 on the year with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory against Marcos Giron in Thursday's quarter-finals.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016
With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.
