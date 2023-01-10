ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
FLORIDA STATE
atptour.com

Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More

Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
Sporting News

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes

Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
msn.com

Tennis Australia CEO: Bernard Tomic dropped due to 'great new problem'

Bernard Tomic's failure to secure a spot at the Australian Open is the result of having a new batch of talented locals to choose from when wildcard spots were handed out, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley. The former world No.17's record-setting 15-year streak of playing at the grand slam...
atptour.com

Well-Rounded Draper Advances To Adelaide QFs

After reaching three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season, Jack Draper advanced to his first of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2. The Briton's win against the eighth-seeded American earned him the chance to atone for his loss to Karen Khachanov last...
atptour.com

Kokkinakis Makes More Memories In Adelaide With Rublev Upset

Thanasi Kokkinakis served up a treat for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday, when the Australian downed top seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event. Kokkinakis held off a mid-match resurgence from Rublev to notch the third Top...
atptour.com

Draper's Revenge Mission Leads To Adelaide SFs

Bautista Agut charges past Davidovich Fokina, Kokkinakis extends run. They say revenge is best served cold, but Jack Draper was in no mood to wait during the hot Australian summer. One week after losing to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide, the 21-year-old Briton snapped back at the same venue with a...
atptour.com

Alternate, Lucky Loser, Winner! Haase's Mad Dash To Victory In Adelaide

Robin Haase was laying in bed at his Adelaide hotel on Tuesday afternoon, waiting to head to Memorial Drive for a 2:15 p.m. lunch before a 4:30 p.m. practice ahead of an evening doubles match at the Adelaide International 2. That was when the Dutchman received a big surprise. The...
atptour.com

Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Nick Kyrgios

When Nick Kyrgios steps on court, it’s hard not to sit up and take notice. Possessing a huge game and an even bigger on-court personality, the 27-year-old Australian is one of the ATP Tour’s most natural entertainers. A seven-time ATP Tour titlist who reached the final at Wimbledon...
WASHINGTON STATE
atptour.com

Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'

New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
WASHINGTON STATE
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
atptour.com

Norrie Stays Perfect In 2023, Reaches Auckland SFs

Briton faces Brooksby next, Gasquet to meet Lestienne in all-French semi-final. Cameron Norrie is two wins away from capping a perfect start to the season with a title in New Zealand, the country where he was raised. Seeded second at the ASB Classic in Auckland, he improved to 5-0 on the year with a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory against Marcos Giron in Thursday's quarter-finals.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016

With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy