Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
Atlanta chosen as neutral site location for AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host AFC Championship Game if it's between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Rev Up Racing Season With The Carvana Racing Sweepstakes, Unveil New Legacy Motor Club Paint Scheme
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today, offering the VIP treatment with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as he returns to Daytona Beach, Florida for one of the biggest races of the year. The most decorated racer of all time couldn’t stay away from one of the sport’s most prestigious events for too long, and now Carvana and Johnson have teamed up to give one lucky Carvana Racing fan the experience of a lifetime at this year’s big event. Also debuting today is Johnson’s brand new paint scheme, championing No. 84 as a detailed homage to his storied racing career, now under the newly minted Legacy Motor Club banner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005896/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson are partnering together to give one lucky racing fan the VIP experience of a lifetime in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0