PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today, offering the VIP treatment with seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as he returns to Daytona Beach, Florida for one of the biggest races of the year. The most decorated racer of all time couldn’t stay away from one of the sport’s most prestigious events for too long, and now Carvana and Johnson have teamed up to give one lucky Carvana Racing fan the experience of a lifetime at this year’s big event. Also debuting today is Johnson’s brand new paint scheme, championing No. 84 as a detailed homage to his storied racing career, now under the newly minted Legacy Motor Club banner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005896/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson are partnering together to give one lucky racing fan the VIP experience of a lifetime in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

