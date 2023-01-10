Georgia Bulldogs crush the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star
The Georgia Bulldogs played a tough game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff only prevailing after what would have been a game-winning field goal for Ohio State sailed wide left. But the Bulldogs didn’t face anywhere near the same challenge in Monday night’s national title game when Read more... The post Georgia players had blunt message for TCU about Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia's obliteration of TCU leads to lowest ratings in college football title game history
It appears fans did not feel like watching most of Monday's College Football Playoff title game between Georgia and TCU, and it's hard to blame them. The 65-7 show of force displayed by Georgia on its way to a second consecutive national championship drew only 17.223 million viewers for ESPN's family of channels, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That number reportedly makes the Bulldogs' win the least-watched college football title game since the beginning of the BCS in 1999.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP of College Football Playoff championship
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was named offensive MVP after the Bulldogs dominated TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship.
Georgia crushes TCU for second straight CFP national title; Get Fanatics’ Bulldogs commemorative gear
No. 1 Georgia left no doubt Monday night, devastating No. 3 TCU 65-7 to claim its second straight College Football Playoff national championship. Now, you can commemorate the Bulldogs’ season with the gear the players rock, thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering free shipping on order of $24...
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU for back-to-back college football national titles
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb...
Kirk Herbstreit called out Big 12 and Pac-12 due to TCU's blowout loss to Georgia in CFP
The Big 12 and Pac-12 caught a few strays from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit during TCU's big loss
Georgia Reigns Again After Rolling TCU With a Flourish
Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have reached the college football mountaintop again. Here’s how they did it.
