Yardbarker
The blossoming of the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have the ninth-best record in the NBA. From a wins and losses perspective, they are better than the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and defending champion Golden State Warriors. In head coach Rick Carlisle’s second season, and young star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's first full campaign with the team, the Pacers have developed an exciting, under-noticed style—they are near the top of the league in both pace and three-point volume, relying on Halliburton’s control of the machine but also on their considerable armada of shooters.
Pacers hold steady in some midseason NBA power rankings, move into top 10 in others
Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Indiana Pacers have won six of their last seven games. At 23-18, Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference. In the hunt for the playoffs, national sports writers have taken notice of the Pacers. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton was voted the NBA's most...
Down Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, TJ McConnell inspires Pacers in close loss to Knicks
NEW YORK — The Indiana Pacers were playing uninspired basketball before star point guard Tyrese Haliburton limped off the court with a knee injury. Wednesday's measuring stick game against a New York Knicks squad they're jockeying for position with in the Eastern Conference, began poorly for the Pacers and appeared to be...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Still Heated Over Knicks Analyst's 'Wannabe All-Star' Comment
Never mind Reggie vs. Spike. It's all about Tyrese vs...MSG Network?. The New York Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacer has fizzled out in the new century after previously serving as must-see TV in the 1990s. But the TV aspect might be playing a part again thank to Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak, whose comments from the teams' last get-together apparently remain on Indiana's bulletin board.
Pacers injuries: Tyrese Haliburton is on crutches after leaving game with knee injury
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton left Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter with a knee injury. The team announced he would not return. Haliburton collided with Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein on a drive to the basket, lost his shoe and got up limping. He went straight to the locker room. ...
FOX Sports
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
numberfire.com
Pacers' James Johnson starting on Wednesday in place of injured Myles Turner (back)
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Johnson will get the start on Wednesday after Myles Turner was a late scratch with back spasms. The Pacers are 5.0-point underdogs against the Knicks on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions
The first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft didn't make it to Springfield, but the third did. Twenty years after helping Syracuse win a NCAA title, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony sat courtside at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, play in one of the nation's foremost high school basketball tournaments.
