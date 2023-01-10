The Indiana Pacers have the ninth-best record in the NBA. From a wins and losses perspective, they are better than the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and defending champion Golden State Warriors. In head coach Rick Carlisle’s second season, and young star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's first full campaign with the team, the Pacers have developed an exciting, under-noticed style—they are near the top of the league in both pace and three-point volume, relying on Halliburton’s control of the machine but also on their considerable armada of shooters.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO