The blossoming of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have the ninth-best record in the NBA. From a wins and losses perspective, they are better than the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and defending champion Golden State Warriors. In head coach Rick Carlisle’s second season, and young star point guard Tyrese Haliburton's first full campaign with the team, the Pacers have developed an exciting, under-noticed style—they are near the top of the league in both pace and three-point volume, relying on Halliburton’s control of the machine but also on their considerable armada of shooters.
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Still Heated Over Knicks Analyst's 'Wannabe All-Star' Comment

Never mind Reggie vs. Spike. It's all about Tyrese vs...MSG Network?. The New York Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacer has fizzled out in the new century after previously serving as must-see TV in the 1990s. But the TV aspect might be playing a part again thank to Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak, whose comments from the teams' last get-together apparently remain on Indiana's bulletin board.
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions

The first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft didn't make it to Springfield, but the third did. Twenty years after helping Syracuse win a NCAA title, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony sat courtside at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, play in one of the nation's foremost high school basketball tournaments.
