KFYR-TV
Rolette Co. Sheriff advises public of ‘suspicious’ person near Mount Pleasant School
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a suspicious man walking around near Mount Pleasant School in Rolla Tuesday. In a post on its Facebook page, the office indicated the man was said to have been looking into vehicle windows as well as following two children but had since disappeared.
valleynewslive.com
Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota highway patrol says one driver was slowing down on highway 2 near Crary in Ramsey County Monday night, when he was hit from behind by another car at highway speed. Everyone in both vehicles was hurt with non-serious injuries. The woman who...
KNOX News Radio
Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton
A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
