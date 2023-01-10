ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belcourt, ND

valleynewslive.com

Five hurt after a rear-end crash in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota highway patrol says one driver was slowing down on highway 2 near Crary in Ramsey County Monday night, when he was hit from behind by another car at highway speed. Everyone in both vehicles was hurt with non-serious injuries. The woman who...
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Brandt murder trial is moved to Wahpeton

A judge has approved a change of venue for the murder trial of Shannon Brandt, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance last Setepmber in McHenry (ND). The trial will be moved to Wahpeton. According to Mark Friese, Brandt’s attorney, the change was made because...
WAHPETON, ND

