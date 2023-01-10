Read full article on original website
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation
Amber Lightfeather makes just enough money that her four children don't qualify for free lunch at school. But the $231 the Duluth mom estimates she pays out-of-pocket for those meals every month still makes a noticeable impact on the family finances. "It makes it really tough to budget," Lightfeather told...
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday. During the weekend, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child age 15 or younger. Minnesotans under age 16 don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Minnesota nabs $1 million in national arts grants
Minnesota has nabbed $1.1 million in a new round of federal arts grants. The National Endowment for the Arts announced this week more than $34 million in awards to artists and arts organizations. Of that, Minnesota got 44 grants totaling $1.1 million. The grants will go to writers, theaters and...
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
More Than 40 Minnesota Cities Now Classified Rural Instead Of Urban
In Minnesota, and around the USA, a change took place recently that you may not have noticed. In fact, a LOT of people didn't notice it, even in Minnesota Cities where the change was made. Minnesota Urban Areas Reclassified As Rural Areas in 2023. The US Census Bureau took a...
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened...
Hospice volunteers sought by Allina Health as nationwide shortage continues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seeking a rebound in volunteerism levels to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Allina Health released a statement Wednesday to remind people of the hospice care volunteer shortage it currently faces. According to Allina, 576 people served as Allina Health hospice volunteers in the Twin Cities metro area...
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Minnesota-specific Dicamba Herbicide Restriction to Remain in Place for 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that state-specific use restrictions for three dicamba herbicide products will remain the same for the 2023 growing season in Minnesota. The restrictions are aimed at curbing off-site movement of the products. The affected dicamba formulations are Engenia...
State sues Edina group, a Feeding Our Future site, for running 'sham nonprofit'
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing one of Feeding Our Future's sites, ThinkTechAct Foundation, and its leaders, arguing that they ran a "sham nonprofit," misusing funds and violating state laws. Ellison's office filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court against the Edina nonprofit, its founder Mahad...
Air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota in effect through 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert takes effect Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. and runs until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6PM. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near...
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
