ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
FLORIDA STATE
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires

American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennisuptodate.com

John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
The Associated Press

Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
atptour.com

Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More

Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com

Arnaldi, Holt On Brink Of Australian Open Debuts After Qualifying Wins

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi enjoyed a taste of big-stage tennis at the Next Gen ATP Finals last season, and the 21-year-old is on the brink of another milestone moment after advancing to the final round of Australian Open qualifying. With a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win against home favourite Alex Bolt on Wednesday, the 22nd seed moved within one victory of his Grand Slam debut.
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns

Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement

Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
atptour.com

17-Year-Old Shang Charges Into Australian Open Main Draw

After a historic year for Chinese men’s tennis in 2022, the momentum continued Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open. The 17-year-old #NextGenATP star Shang Juncheng showed few nerves in the final round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, where he downed Zsombor Piros 6-3, 6-4 to reach the main draw.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kokkinakis into semi-finals

Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the last 4 of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut next. The Australian...
atptour.com

Alternate, Lucky Loser, Winner! Haase's Mad Dash To Victory In Adelaide

Robin Haase was laying in bed at his Adelaide hotel on Tuesday afternoon, waiting to head to Memorial Drive for a 2:15 p.m. lunch before a 4:30 p.m. practice ahead of an evening doubles match at the Adelaide International 2. That was when the Dutchman received a big surprise. The...
atptour.com

Tennis Explained: Explaining The Tour

New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This primer will provides an overview of the ATP Tour. How To Tour. How many tournaments are there around the world?. The...
atptour.com

Kokkinakis Makes More Memories In Adelaide With Rublev Upset

Thanasi Kokkinakis served up a treat for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday, when the Australian downed top seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event. Kokkinakis held off a mid-match resurgence from Rublev to notch the third Top...
atptour.com

Draper's Revenge Mission Leads To Adelaide SFs

Bautista Agut charges past Davidovich Fokina, Kokkinakis extends run. They say revenge is best served cold, but Jack Draper was in no mood to wait during the hot Australian summer. One week after losing to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide, the 21-year-old Briton snapped back at the same venue with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy