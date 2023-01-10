Read full article on original website
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
WHNT-TV
Roof Damaged in Trinity — 5 p.m.
The damage in Morgan County ranged from Decatur to Trinity — blowing one man's roof off his home. Roof Damaged in Trinity — 5 p.m. The damage in Morgan County ranged from Decatur to Trinity — blowing one man's roof off his home. Alabama Leaders Outline Priorities...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WHNT-TV
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
256today.com
Broadband ‘groundbreaking’ held for DeKalb, Jackson counties
MONTGOMERY — Residents of more than 2,500 households in DeKalb and Jackson counties will have broadband access, thanks to the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey today joined a ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. The projects are funded by grants awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning: Parts of DeKalb, Jackson Co. Until 10:30 am
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama…. Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama…. * At 1000 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a. tornado was located near Pisgah, or 8 miles east of Scottsboro,. moving northeast at 55 mph.
WHNT-TV
Reward Offered in Huntsville Murder Investigation
Huntsville Police say there is a reward being offered by an anonymous donor for anyone with information in the Sunlake murder investigation. Huntsville Police say there is a reward being offered by an anonymous donor for anyone with information in the Sunlake murder investigation. Alabama Man Auctioning Damar Hamlin Rookie...
WHNT-TV
Police Search for Information After Woman Set on Fire in Priceville
Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. Police Search for Information After Woman Set on …. Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and...
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Severe T-Storm Warning: Parts of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne Co. Until 1:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Calhoun County in east central Alabama…. North central Cleburne County in east central Alabama…. Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama…. * Until 115 PM CST. * At 1229 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line. extending from near...
WHNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
WHNT-TV
2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports
Jon Wertheim breaks down the draw at the first major of the year. A strong cold front tracking through the region on Thursday will bring the threat of strong winds to the portions of the viewing area. Ahead of this weather threat, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Advisory.
WHNT-TV
2 Killed in I-565 Crask
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities. $2k Reward Offered for Return of Radioactive Construction …. A bright yellow box labeled as "radioactive" has created...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
WHNT-TV
Man Wanted in Shooting Death of Father
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.
weisradio.com
Special Weather Statement: High Wind and Hail Possible for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Annexation at Clift Farm in Madison
MADISON, Alabama — Annexation is underway at Clift Farm in Madison and leaders say the change will help connect the community. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the change is essential for the surrounding areas. "It affects the community positively, because it helps us finish that interchange which is critical...
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
Albertville school resource officer saves baby’s life at basketball game
A Marshall County school resource officer is receiving praise after saving a baby's life at the Marshall County Middle School basketball tournament.
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
