The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for Every Wild Card Weekend Game
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NFL playoffs have arrived. There are seven games on Wild Card Weekend, including several rematches from the regular and a couple of contests between division rivals. Perhaps the best game on the schedule is a Week 1 rematch between the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
