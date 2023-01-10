ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'

Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Atlanta would host potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the 2023 NFL playoffs, they could still host a postseason game. The potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Miami

Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Chicago

Bears Should Eye Arkansas Linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears QB Justin Fields Wins Most Improved Fantasy Football Award

Justin Fields wins Most Improved fantasy football award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ second season with the Bears was historic. He broke numerous records and seemed to outdo himself each week with jaw-dropping runs and perfect passes. On Thursday, Fields earned another distinction, but it’s not the typical end-of-season award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sanborn, Brisker, Jones Selected to PFF All-Rookie Team

Three Bears players selected to PFF All-Rookie team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three Bears players – Jack Sanborn, Braxton Jones and Jaquan Brisker – were all named to PFF's All-Rookie team for this past season. Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, stepped into the starting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Has the Most Cap Space in the NFL in 2023?

Who has the most cap space in the NFL in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL season is nearing its end as we gear up for the Wild Card showdown this weekend. Starting on January 14, six games will take place – three for the AFC and three for the NFC – where 12 teams will find out their playoff fates.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for Every Wild Card Weekend Game

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NFL playoffs have arrived. There are seven games on Wild Card Weekend, including several rematches from the regular and a couple of contests between division rivals. Perhaps the best game on the schedule is a Week 1 rematch between the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

