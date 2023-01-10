ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Former Georgia Football Star Has Stetson Bennett Suggestion

The legend of Stetson Bennett grew on Monday night. The Georgia quarterback led the program to its second-straight National Championship after it beat TCU 65-7.  Bennett finished the game completing 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two ...
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'

Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb...
PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback Stetson Bennett ...
Bears Should Eye Arkansas Linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase

Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
Bears QB Justin Fields Wins Most Improved Fantasy Football Award

Justin Fields wins Most Improved fantasy football award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ second season with the Bears was historic. He broke numerous records and seemed to outdo himself each week with jaw-dropping runs and perfect passes. On Thursday, Fields earned another distinction, but it’s not the typical end-of-season award.
How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?

How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
