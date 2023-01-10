Read full article on original website
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Former Georgia Football Star Has Stetson Bennett Suggestion
The legend of Stetson Bennett grew on Monday night. The Georgia quarterback led the program to its second-straight National Championship after it beat TCU 65-7. Bennett finished the game completing 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two ...
The Georgia Bulldogs stopped to eat chicken wings while annihilating TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship
While they couldn't get away with throwing a mid-game party, a handful of Georgia's players managed to sneak in a celebratory snack on the sidelines.
atozsports.com
Former UCF standout who played for Josh Heupel throws major shade at Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night
Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton threw some major shade at the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The Bulldogs demolished TCU in the national championship game, winning 65-7. After the game, Milton, who played for current Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel for three seasons at UCF, took to Twitter to...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU for back-to-back college football national titles
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb...
PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback Stetson Bennett ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
Bears Should Eye Arkansas Linebacker Drew Sanders in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Surprise! Surprise! The Bears earned (or fell into, backslid or luckily acquired) the first overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital...
Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.
Bears QB Justin Fields Wins Most Improved Fantasy Football Award
Justin Fields wins Most Improved fantasy football award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields’ second season with the Bears was historic. He broke numerous records and seemed to outdo himself each week with jaw-dropping runs and perfect passes. On Thursday, Fields earned another distinction, but it’s not the typical end-of-season award.
Video: Shaquille O'Neal Eats Frog Legs On National TV After Losing Bet To Ernie Johnson
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously forced to eat frog legs on Inside the NBA.
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week
How Much Do Super Bowl LVII Tickets Cost?
How much do Super Bowl LVII tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is right around the corner: the Super Bowl. But before getting a chance to play for the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams have to battle through...
