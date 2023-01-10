Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold
The redshirt freshman's breakout potential is beginning to come to fruition for the Cardinals.
It's official: Brian Brohm is Louisville's new offensive coordinator
It's officially official. Former University of Louisville quarterback Brian Brohm is returning home and will be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at U of L under his brother, head coach Jeff Brohm. The news was made official by Louisville on Friday morning. The younger Brohm held the same...
Louisville Cardinals news: Rumblings in recruiting, more
The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team in the inaugural season for Head Coach Kenny Payne is something all players, staff, and fans are having to endure. The joy of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is so far out of reach it seems extraplanetary. With Louisville’s most recent loss to the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers, the Cardinals now sit with a record of 2-15.
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Clemson by 16.5. —The Louisville football team finished the 2022 season at No. 22 in ESPN’s FPI ratings. —Matt McGavic likes Clemson over the Cards tonight by 17. —Louisville has made the cut for five-star class of 2024 star Trentyn Flowers, who says he wants to make...
Louisville Football: 3 things UofL is getting in Guerendo
On December 6, 2022, one day after the transfer portal opened, Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Avon, Indiana, Isaac Guerendo attended Avon High School where he played wide receiver for the Orioles....
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 83-70 Loss at Clemson
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss vs the Tigers:
footballscoop.com
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff
Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
leoweekly.com
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
WLKY.com
Louisville high school basketball star nominated for McDonald's All American team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four players from Kentucky, including one from Louisville, have been nominated to play in the McDonald's All American basketball games. Sacred Heart's Triniti Ralston was nominated for the girls' game. Ralston is currently the only senior on Sacred Heart's team, which is currently ranked 18th in the country right now, according to MaxPreps.
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 10 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl. Kevin Smyzer Jr., 33, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Indiana State Police stopped his vehicle in March of 2020 for speeding. Police found 10 golf ball sized bags of fentanyl in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville developer has plans for 10 projects around the city to address affordable housing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 5 million affordable housing units are needed in the United State to make sure there is enough quality living. And a Louisville company is working on 10 properties around the city to help bridge the gap. LDG Development announced a proposed 10-year plan in...
Man shot near Spalding University School of Nursing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville near the Spalding University School of Nursing building. Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates triple shooting in Russell neighborhood that killed 2 men, injured a juvenile
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a triple shooting where two men were killed and a juvenile was shot in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0