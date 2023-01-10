The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team in the inaugural season for Head Coach Kenny Payne is something all players, staff, and fans are having to endure. The joy of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is so far out of reach it seems extraplanetary. With Louisville’s most recent loss to the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers, the Cardinals now sit with a record of 2-15.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO