ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Bennett, Georgia pile on TCU early in CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — It didn’t take long for top-ranked Georgia to assert itself against third-ranked TCU and make a mark in the College Football Playoff record book. The Bulldogs’ 17 points in the first quarter were the most to open a title game in the nine years since the four-team playoff came into existence.
FORT WORTH, TX
WWLP 22News

Georgia becomes 12th back-to-back champ in AP Top 25 history

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Georgia was No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, becoming the 12th back-to-back national champion in the history of the rankings after routing TCU on Monday night. The Horned Frogs were No. 2, their best final rankings since the 2010...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy