Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested Devante’ Zachery, 26, yesterday for allegedly stealing a woman's phones and hitting her multiple times. The Sheriff's Office says the incident between the two occurred earlier that morning. The victim told deputies she and the suspect got into an argument and he hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. She also said that Zachery stole both of her phones and smashed one of them on the ground. The victim then tried to retrieve her other cell phone and says he pushed her away and sped off. The arrest report states the victim suffered multiple different injuries and had to have her arm put into a sling.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO