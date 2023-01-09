Read full article on original website
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
homestyling.guru
Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design
Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
housebeautiful.com
Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist
This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
archpaper.com
Almost Studio’s dreamy Love’s h|Edge wins 2023 Love & Design Competition
Times Square Arts has unveiled the winning public artwork for the Love & Design Competition, an annual competition to realize an installation in the heart of the neighborhood that riffs on themes of love. In its 15th iteration this year, Times Square Arts, the public art arm of nonprofit business improvement district the Times Square Alliance, has selected Brooklyn-based Almost Studio to realize Love’s h|Edge, an interactive sculpture.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Leather Car Cleaner for 2022
Restore the luster of your car leather with the finest cleaners!. Cars with leather interiors are often seen as snazzy and luxurious. Apart from looking snazzy, a big advantage to leather is how easy it is to clean. The interior of your car needs just as much maintenance as the exterior. Conversely, neglected leather may make even the fanciest cars appear shabby. The simplest way to protect the interior of your car is to use a leather cleaner and conditioner. Besides helping to avoid cracking, discoloration, and other wear, it will aid in removing a buildup of body oils, stains, and other grime.
How to Make a DIY Floating Nightstand with IKEA Parts
As rent and housing prices continue to rise, many of us are looking to maximize our small home spaces. Many DIYers on TikTok are turning to creative solutions for nightstands, such as installing a floating shelf or two beside their beds. While some have happily constructed their own creative shelves, IKEA’s classic Lack shelf makes for an even simpler DIY. Better yet, its minimalist design makes it perfect for endless customization. Read on to discover how to install your own floating nightstand.
archpaper.com
Heatherwick Studio kickstarts park design at Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee headquarters
Heatherwick Studio and Harley-Davidson have teamed up for a public park at the motorcycle maker’s Milwaukee headquarters. Taking cues from the curvature of bike turning radii, The Hub will be oriented around an almost 300-foot-wide sunken event space ringed by tiered seating, plants, and dozens of bays for the hogs. The event area sites directly across from the Harley-Davidson headquarters, while the other side of the park will be planed with 120 native plants, some of which are sacred to the area’s Forest County Potawatomi. In a nod to Harley-Davidson’s brick-faced buildings, the park will be constructed with ten types of bricks, fenced with natural waney-edge timber and accented with weathered steel to evoke a warm industrial aesthetic.
yankodesign.com
These 3D printed chairs bring an element of flexible, sustainable options to your living room
3D printing is bringing about a lot of innovations in various industries and that includes furniture design and manufacturing. While there are still a lot of things that need to be improved before we can actually go into mass or commercial production, we’re seeing a lot of new things not just in terms of design but also sustainability, flexibility, and even new features. It’s an exciting time to be experimenting with this technology and designers in particular are having fun with their creations and the production itself.
AOL Corp
Tour Artistic Tile's Studio, Where Mosaics Are Painstakingly Assembled by Hand
Before Artistic Tile was known for its luxury tile and slab, the brand originally opened as a decorative plumbing business in 19867. As the company continued to work on full bathroom design, tile gradually grew to have a special place in founder and chair Nancy Epstein's heart. Succeeding in a male-dominated field, Epstein has led Artistic Tile since 1993 to design and manufacture patterns the design world has fallen in love with. With over 200 authorized dealers representing the brand, Artistic Tile uses its bustling headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, to create innovative products and keep them in stock.
West Elm Goes Vintage and Gender-Neutral With New Home Textiles Collab
Fashion collaborations in the home category have proved to be big business for companies such as Pottery Barn with popular collaborations with Monique Lhuillier and Lily Pulitzer, and West Elm, which launched a line with designer Mara Hoffman last fall. Now West Elm adds a little fashion to its kids’ line with a collaboration with knitwear brand Misha & Puff. The 12-piece Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection includes textiles, furniture and accessories ranging from $34 to $799. Designed by Misha & Puff founder Anna Wallack, the line features a gender-neutral palette with vintage-inspired pieces such as a patchwork triangle...
