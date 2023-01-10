The Bulldogs’ blowout victory against TCU didn’t diminish the Playoff. The team and its clutch quarterback simply proved their A-game is a mile ahead of everyone else’s. With the obliteration of TCU long over and the postgame press conference concluded, Stetson Bennett was standing in one end zone of SoFi Stadium waiting to do a live interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. Still in uniform, he had a Coke in his hand—with the promise of harder stuff to come later. A family friend had again brought a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon on the road trip in hopes of reprising last year’s national championship celebration.

