Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
CoinTelegraph
Cointelegraph’s Accelerator Program launches and is seeking Web3 startups
The Web3 space is growing rapidly, and new startups are emerging daily. Overall investment into Web3 projects skyrocketed to $30 billion in 2021 and $36 billion in 2022, even amid the market crisis. While many projects have good ideas and a strong value proposition to bring to the space, this is a challenging field riddled with competition and a lack of trust from the broader audience.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough in Quantum Research Paves Way for New Generation of Light-Driven Electronics
A breakthrough in quantum research – the first detection of excitons (electrically neutral quasiparticles) in a topological insulator has been achieved by an international team of scientists collaborating within the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat. This discovery paves the way for a new generation of light-driven computer chips and quantum technologies. It was enabled thanks to smart material design in Würzburg, the birthplace of topological insulators. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Futurism
Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening
Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
TechRadar
Microsoft snaps up Fungible for Azure cloud and data center boost
Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Fungible in the latest high-powered deal to boost its Azure cloud computing platform. Following December 2022 reports of a potential deal, and earlier suggestions of a failed Meta takeover, Microsoft has now confirmed (opens in new tab) its acquisition of the company in a move that will see it obtain the company’s high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).
crowdfundinsider.com
Unique Payments Fintech Butter Raises $22 Million Series A Round
Butter, a payments Fintech that tackles transaction churn, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners! Existing investors also participated in the round, including Atomic, Transpose Platform, and Spring Tide Capital. Butter CEO and founder Vijay Menon revealed the funding in a blog post today, noting it was exceptional to raise money in the very difficult economic environment where venture capital has tanked. While not providing a valuation, Menon called the funding a “gift” and testament to what his company is doing.
DeFi Startup Alkimiya Raises $7.2M In VC Round Led By 1kx, Castle Island Ventures
Decentralized capital market protocol Alkimiya has raised $7.2 million in a venture capital funding round led by 1kx and Castle Island Ventures. Dragonfly Capital Partners, Circle Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, ChorusOne, Mirana Ventures, The House Fund, Tribe Capital, and Susa Ventures also participated in the effort. This round is in addition...
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round
The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
decrypt.co
Amazon Web Services Users Can Now Launch Avalanche Blockchain Nodes
Ava Labs is joining Amazon’s AWS Marketplace to accelerate institutional adoption of Avalanche. Avalanche developer Ava Labs will be offering crypto infrastructure through Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the aim of facilitating “enterprise, institutional, and government adoption of blockchain,” Ava Labs announced Wednesday. Avalanche is a blockchain...
NEWSBTC
Metropoly is Taking Real Estate Innovation to the New Web3.0 Era through Blockchain and NFT
The meteoric METRO presale is the latest talk of the crypto town. METRO serves as the utility token of Metropoly, the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. Metrolopoly’s ambitious vision to revamp the real estate market has resonated with the audience, if the growing traffic to the presale and the community is any sign.
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Oxbotica raises $140M more as its B2B autonomous vehicle platform gains ground
The size of the round is big by any terms, but it’s a signal of how AI startups especially continue to fare well at the moment. It also shows the kinds of companies that are working with, and looking to back, startups breaking new ground in the space of autonomous driving.
Comments / 0