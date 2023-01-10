ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

EPA now overseeing Keystone pipeline spill cleanup in Kansas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The federal government is stepping in to make sure the oil spill near Steele City, Nebraska, is cleaned to its standards. TC Energy, the owner and operator of the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency last week. According to the...
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
90% of Nebraska libraries have device that helps visually impaired read

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska libraries are becoming more accessible, especially for the visually impaired. The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired says 90% of Nebraska public libraries now have an electronic video magnifier, a big change from six months ago. This device enlarges the text in...
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino's is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony "Tony" Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
