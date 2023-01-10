ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

TCU Transfer Quarterback Announces Commitment

That didn't take long. After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after his team got blown out by Georgia in the national championship game, former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has reached a decision about where he will continue his playing career. Jackson announced Wednesday that he ...
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tang Talk: Kansas State coach Jerome Tang helps Markquis Nowell get on a roll

A charge into postseason play of any kind was thought to be the pinnacle of first-year “dessert” for Coach Jerome Tang. Put together two or three road wins, hold on for five-to-six victories at Bramlage Coliseum and roll the dice with 18-19 victories on Selection Sunday. To the heap with those expectations. Kansas State has equaled 2021-22’s win total in a matter of 15 games and fans have gone ballistic for the vertical climb made by the Wildcats. Elevate indeed!
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas

The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Phillip Brooks to return to Kansas State for sixth season

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks will be returning to Manhattan for a sixth season of eligibility, he announced via his Instagram account. Like all college players in 2020, he was granted an extra season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And like others before him, including a handful of Big...
