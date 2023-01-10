Read full article on original website
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TCU Transfer Quarterback Announces Commitment
That didn't take long. After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after his team got blown out by Georgia in the national championship game, former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has reached a decision about where he will continue his playing career. Jackson announced Wednesday that he ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
KWCH.com
Ava Jones makes 1st game appearance since injury, scores for Nickerson HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As her long road to recovery from traumatic injury continues, Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones joined her team on the court Tuesday night, scoring the team’s first basket before exiting to a standing ovation. Jones, who returned to training on the court in November,...
Where did Utah land in the final Associated Press Top 25 rankings of the season?
The Utes, who won their second straight second Pac-12 championship and played again in the Rose Bowl, ended the year ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final Top 25 poll.
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
Halstead-Bentley USD 440 BOE votes to terminate head basketball coach
The Halstead-Bentley USD 440 voted 6-0, with one person abstaining, to terminate Chris Santoya from the positions of the school-based therapist, assistant golf coach and head boys basketball coach Monday night.
Late Run Sparks Kansas Comeback Over Oklahoma 79-75
It was a rough night shooting for the Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday.
Tang Talk: Kansas State coach Jerome Tang helps Markquis Nowell get on a roll
A charge into postseason play of any kind was thought to be the pinnacle of first-year “dessert” for Coach Jerome Tang. Put together two or three road wins, hold on for five-to-six victories at Bramlage Coliseum and roll the dice with 18-19 victories on Selection Sunday. To the heap with those expectations. Kansas State has equaled 2021-22’s win total in a matter of 15 games and fans have gone ballistic for the vertical climb made by the Wildcats. Elevate indeed!
Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas
The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week
Markquis Nowell Has Put K-State—and Himself—on the Map
The 5’8” guard has exploded in January to help the Wildcats get off to a stunning 4–0 start in the Big 12.
Daily Delivery: As the Big 12 awaits football skeds, Fitz proposes something radical
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was expected to release its 2023 football schedules in early December, but a month later, there are still no schedules. The reason for the delay is interest from Oklahoma and Teas, which said they would be staying for two more sports seasons, to depart a year later, but there must be other issues with how the schedules were constructed. Fitz designed a play to for the 14-team conference to easily schedule so that the old Big Eight schools would play Oklahoma and the former SWC schools, plus West Virginia, would play Texas. Now he adds another suggestion. One that is a little bit odd but very satisfying.
Phillip Brooks to return to Kansas State for sixth season
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks will be returning to Manhattan for a sixth season of eligibility, he announced via his Instagram account. Like all college players in 2020, he was granted an extra season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And like others before him, including a handful of Big...
Five things we learned from the Kansas State win over Oklahoma State
Identifying what we learned from the Kansas State win over Oklahoma State to move to 4-0 in Big 12 play.
