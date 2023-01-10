ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

ISIS terrorist smiled after NYC bike path attack, gave ‘proud confession’: feds

The terrorist who allegedly killed eight people by ramming into them with a truck on a Lower Manhattan bike path smiled at the thought of his murderous rampage while giving a proud confession to an FBI agent soon after the 2017 attack, a federal prosecutor said at the start of his trial Monday.  Sayfullo Saipov, 34, repeatedly proclaimed his support for ISIS after the attack, including to an FBI agent who is set to testify at his terrorism trial in Manhattan federal court, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Li told jurors in his opening statement.  “He smiled at the memory of his attack...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Maine man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated PressNEW YORK - A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges, federal authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Trevor Thomas Bickford was charged with federal crimes in connection with his self-avowed jidad on U.S. government officials and his knife attack on three police officers in Times Square. Bickford was already charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault in state court in Manhattan. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence. State prosecutors have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son

A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Denver

Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam

A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
New York Post

Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
MANHATTAN, NY
Military.com

More Than a Dozen Special Operations Soldiers at Center of Drug Trafficking Probe

At least 13 soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are under investigation for drug trafficking, the service announced Monday. "Illegal activity by any member of the Special Operations Forces community undermines everything we stand for as an organization," a statement from Special Operations...
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Independent

A teenage girl was found dead after a mysterious phone call. Two decades later, the case is being reopened

Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks, known to those who loved her simply as Twilight, was a precocious teenage girl with a thousand-watt smile. Naturally athletic, she loved swimming and playing soccer. She spent her days as a sophomore hanging out with friends and socializing with peers at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she was a straight-A student with dreams of attending Harvard University. “The world was really open to her,” her father, Bobby Crooks, told the Bowling Green Daily News in 2011, ten years after his daughter was found murdered near a dried-up pond in rural Warren...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release

A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy