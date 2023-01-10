Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
ISIS terrorist smiled after NYC bike path attack, gave ‘proud confession’: feds
The terrorist who allegedly killed eight people by ramming into them with a truck on a Lower Manhattan bike path smiled at the thought of his murderous rampage while giving a proud confession to an FBI agent soon after the 2017 attack, a federal prosecutor said at the start of his trial Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, repeatedly proclaimed his support for ISIS after the attack, including to an FBI agent who is set to testify at his terrorism trial in Manhattan federal court, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Li told jurors in his opening statement. “He smiled at the memory of his attack...
NBC New York
NYC Bike Path Suspect Proud of Attack That Killed 8, Prosecutors Say at Death Penalty Trial
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a “scene of destruction and horror" where “screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
Maine man in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated PressNEW YORK - A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges, federal authorities announced Tuesday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Trevor Thomas Bickford was charged with federal crimes in connection with his self-avowed jidad on U.S. government officials and his knife attack on three police officers in Times Square. Bickford was already charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault in state court in Manhattan. If convicted, he faces a mandatory life sentence. State prosecutors have...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam
A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
In 1983, a 4-year-old girl was lured away by a strange man who taunted her parents with disturbing calls and letters.
4-year-old Nyleen Kay Marshall lived in Montana with her adoptive father, Kim, her mother Nancy, and her two siblings; 6-year-old Nathan and 2-year-old Noreen. Nyleen's biological father, Bill, was not involved in her life. The Marshalls were an all-American Mormon family.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of all 17 inmates on death row in her final month in office
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement published on Tuesday that she believed the death penalty is "immoral."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Military.com
More Than a Dozen Special Operations Soldiers at Center of Drug Trafficking Probe
At least 13 soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are under investigation for drug trafficking, the service announced Monday. "Illegal activity by any member of the Special Operations Forces community undermines everything we stand for as an organization," a statement from Special Operations...
Transgender woman on Missouri's death row asks governor for mercy with execution just days away
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003....
A teenage girl was found dead after a mysterious phone call. Two decades later, the case is being reopened
Jessie Marie Twilight Song Crooks, known to those who loved her simply as Twilight, was a precocious teenage girl with a thousand-watt smile. Naturally athletic, she loved swimming and playing soccer. She spent her days as a sophomore hanging out with friends and socializing with peers at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she was a straight-A student with dreams of attending Harvard University. “The world was really open to her,” her father, Bobby Crooks, told the Bowling Green Daily News in 2011, ten years after his daughter was found murdered near a dried-up pond in rural Warren...
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release
A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
