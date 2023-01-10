ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Mid-January transfer portal updates for the Fighting Irish

There’s been no hotter subject surrounding Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world over the past month than the transfer portal. And yes... I’m including the signing day early period, bowl season, and the college football playoff in that discussion — nothing has been hotter than the portal for a variety of reasons.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Douglass picks IU South Bend

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Reece Douglass put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon as the softball standout signed with the Titans of IU South Bend. Last year as a junior Douglass helped the Vikings to an overall record of 15-9. She hit .400 with a team-high 3 home runs and […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WARSAW, IN
max983.net

Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award

A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
SOUTH BEND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
SOUTH BEND, IN

