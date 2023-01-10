Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Great Spotted at La Porte Tourney
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte was the place to be recently for major college basketball coaches including one with deep Hoosier roots. Mike Woodson, the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Indiana University, was here for the recent ESPN televised basketball invitational at the Civic Auditorium.
Local Girls High School Basketball players nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Three local High school basketball players were nominated to participate in the McDonald's All-American Game. Nevaeh Foster of Mishawaka Marian High school, Rashunda Jones and Amiya Reynolds of South Bend Washington, are begin invited to participate in the Girl's All-Star game. On January 24, ESPN's NBA Today...
Huntington North’s Douglass picks IU South Bend
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Reece Douglass put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon as the softball standout signed with the Titans of IU South Bend. Last year as a junior Douglass helped the Vikings to an overall record of 15-9. She hit .400 with a team-high 3 home runs and […]
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
New School Resource Officer assigned to Buchanan Community Schools
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Buchanan Community Schools is set to welcome their new School Resource Officer, Amy Bruce on Monday. Bruce is a veteran officer with the Buchanan City Police Department and will now work with school staff to help mentor students and keep them safe. Bruce says that she's excited...
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
Woman accused of leading police on chase through South Bend cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through a cemetery early Thursday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling on the city's northwest side when he saw a vehicle ignore a stop sign...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
