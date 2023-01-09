Akron at Bowling Green odds, picks and predictions

The Akron Zips (9-6, 1-1 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (8-7, 2-0) lock horns Tuesday in a Mid-American Conference game. The opening tip at the Stroh Center will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Akron vs. Bowling Green odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Akron lost Friday at Ball State 70-63 as 3-point underdogs. The MAC’s 2nd-leading defense (62.3 points per game) allowed 70-plus points for just the 6th time this season.

The Falcons beat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday as 3.5-point underdogs and have won 4 games in a row. Bowling Green plays at a fast pace and has played in 7 games in which both teams scored 70-plus. Last season, this clash of styles yielded a pair of Akron victories. Since 2021, the Zips are 4-1 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their series with BGSU.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Akron at Bowling Green odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:39 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Off the board.

Off the board. Against the spread (ATS): Akron -3.5 (-110) | Bowling Green +3.5 (-110)

Akron -3.5 (-110) | Bowling Green +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Akron at Bowling Green picks and predictions

Prediction

Akron 68, Bowling Green 63

Not available.

Akron is the more efficient squad defensively. The Zips shoot a lot of 3s, and that’s 1 untapped area of their offense because Akron has connected on just 31.9% of those attempts.

A game against Bowling Green and its porous perimeter defense (35.9%) could well be part of the Zips getting things heading int the right direction on that distance game. Akron won by 25 in this building a year ago.

The Zips are a moderate-confidence play. Consider a partial-unit play on AKRON -3.5 (-110).

After the Zips’ last 4 SU losses, the Under has gone 4-0. And the Under is 6-2 in BGSU’s last 8 games on home hardwood.

Akron’s 2nd-leading scorer, G Xavier Castaneda, is questionable with a hand injury. Even with him on the floor, this game sets up just fine for an Under play.

Drilling down into Bowling Green schedule reveals that the Falcons have played a weak collection of defenses. Look for a toned-down score against the slow-tempo, not-so-accurately-named Zips.

TAKE THE UNDER 140.5 (-110).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News