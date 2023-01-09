ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron at Bowling Green odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Akron Zips (9-6, 1-1 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (8-7, 2-0) lock horns Tuesday in a Mid-American Conference game. The opening tip at the Stroh Center will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Akron vs. Bowling Green odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Akron lost Friday at Ball State 70-63 as 3-point underdogs. The MAC’s 2nd-leading defense (62.3 points per game) allowed 70-plus points for just the 6th time this season.

The Falcons beat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday as 3.5-point underdogs and have won 4 games in a row. Bowling Green plays at a fast pace and has played in 7 games in which both teams scored 70-plus. Last season, this clash of styles yielded a pair of Akron victories. Since 2021, the Zips are 4-1 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their series with BGSU.

Akron at Bowling Green odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:39 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board.
  • Against the spread (ATS): Akron -3.5 (-110) | Bowling Green +3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Akron at Bowling Green picks and predictions

Prediction

Akron 68, Bowling Green 63

Akron is the more efficient squad defensively. The Zips shoot a lot of 3s, and that’s 1 untapped area of their offense because Akron has connected on just 31.9% of those attempts.

A game against Bowling Green and its porous perimeter defense (35.9%) could well be part of the Zips getting things heading int the right direction on that distance game. Akron won by 25 in this building a year ago.

The Zips are a moderate-confidence play. Consider a partial-unit play on AKRON -3.5 (-110).

After the Zips’ last 4 SU losses, the Under has gone 4-0. And the Under is 6-2 in BGSU’s last 8 games on home hardwood.

Akron’s 2nd-leading scorer, G Xavier Castaneda, is questionable with a hand injury. Even with him on the floor, this game sets up just fine for an Under play.

Drilling down into Bowling Green schedule reveals that the Falcons have played a weak collection of defenses. Look for a toned-down score against the slow-tempo, not-so-accurately-named Zips.

TAKE THE UNDER 140.5 (-110).

