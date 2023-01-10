TCU football fans came together in East Texas for National Championship game

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Many East Texans tuned in to watch the 2023 NCAA National Championship. True Vine Brewery set up its outdoor pavilion for the game.

There was a 20-foot screen showing pregame leading up to kickoff.

Juicy J’s wings food truck sold wings on the side of True Vine’s establishment. True Vine also has 22 beers on draft and game-day specials.

Many families, friends and people with their pets came to celebrate and watch the game.

“We love doing community events here at True Vine… it’s the heart of everything we do here and we love football, wings, beer and to be able to come together tonight to celebrate the national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs, the TCU Horned Frogs it’s just awesome,” said owner, Ryan Dixon.

During the game, Georgia fans wore red and cheered on their team.

“I think they just need to keep doing what they’re doing they are kind of flexing a little bit so we will see if they can keep this up. I’m just Georgia tonight, that’s the only thing,” said Georgia fan, Kelly Clark.

TCU fans in purple tried to hold out as long as they could.

“The best thing about it is that a Texas team got to the National Championship. It’d be a letdown to only come up so short, said TCU fan, Trey Rocka.

The Bulldogs won with a 58 point lead. 65-7



