ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU football fans came together in East Texas for National Championship game

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SA3xt_0k9BkJiX00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Many East Texans tuned in to watch the 2023 NCAA National Championship. True Vine Brewery set up its outdoor pavilion for the game.

TCU football headed to the National Championship, former ETX coaches recall time with players

There was a 20-foot screen showing pregame leading up to kickoff.

Juicy J’s wings food truck sold wings on the side of True Vine’s establishment. True Vine also has 22 beers on draft and game-day specials.

Many families, friends and people with their pets came to celebrate and watch the game.

“We love doing community events here at True Vine… it’s the heart of everything we do here and we love football, wings, beer and to be able to come together tonight to celebrate the national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs, the TCU Horned Frogs it’s just awesome,” said owner, Ryan Dixon.

During the game, Georgia fans wore red and cheered on their team.

“I think they just need to keep doing what they’re doing they are kind of flexing a little bit so we will see if they can keep this up. I’m just Georgia tonight, that’s the only thing,” said Georgia fan, Kelly Clark.

TCU fans in purple tried to hold out as long as they could.

“The best thing about it is that a Texas team got to the National Championship. It’d be a letdown to only come up so short, said TCU fan, Trey Rocka.

The Bulldogs won with a 58 point lead. 65-7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k9BkJiX00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

TCU’s Max Duggan wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan can add yet another prestigious trophy to his resume after he was named the 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner on Wednesday night. Duggan not only led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game, but he was also a Heisman Trophy finalist and won […]
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
KHOU

What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy