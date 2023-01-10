Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Basketball
Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Locks Down Millikan in Doubleheader
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Cabrillo, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PHOTOS: Wilson Boys’ Soccer Beats Long Beach Poly
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
Girls’ Water Polo: Millikan Takes Down Long Beach Poly
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan...
ocsportszone.com
Highlights and final scores for OC basketball games on Tuesday night, Jan 10
Crean Lutheran 52, Tustin 45: Kaiden Bailey scored 16 points and had three rebounds to lead Crean Lutheran in the Empire League opener Tuesday at Crean Lutheran. Patrick Miranda had nine points and Kenneth Bailey five points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Tustin (13-6, 0-1) was led by Eli...
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs Long Beach Poly Girls Basketball, Long Beach State vs Cal Poly
The two undefeated Moore League leaders will tip off at Lakewood at 530pm and the Beach welcome Cal Poly at 7pm. Here we go!!! @thatoneboy24 #NorthSide @ArizonaFBall @CoachOmura @ScottieGraham @CoachJeddFisch 🐻⬇️ @JordanPanthers_ @PrincipaIIrving #SpreadNshred @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @johnwdavis @562sports 🤙🏾🤙🏾 #4TheNorth 🐾 https://twitter.com/thatoneboy24/status/1613663110371631104.
Basketball: Wilson Girls Pull Away From Jordan
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. With the rain just beginning to fall in North Long Beach on Monday evening, the Ron Massey Court played host...
SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Soccer, Week 7
Compton at Millikan, 3:45 p.m. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
VIDEO: Jordan vs Wilson Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Shines At Fall-American Game
SAN ANTONIO – Tyson Ruffins was neck deep in his economics homework when he received a call from his mother, Fuaone. Like any teenager in this situation, Ruffins wasn’t expecting any life altering news, maybe a last-minute chore or question about dinner. He didn’t realize it was the...
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
PODCAST: Is This The Year Of The Underdog For Long Beach Sports?
AND WE’RE BACK! The holiday break is over and we’re returning to Long Beach sports coverage where there’s plenty of underdog teams making some noise. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal
LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15,...
Two cyclists airlifted from river near Rio Hondo
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews saved two people trapped near the Los Angeles River near Rio Hondo. According to authorities, the two bicyclists were riding on a bike path along the river when they reached an impassable area. Fire crews needed to use a helicopter to reach the pair, who were partially submerged in about 3 to 5 feet of water.The helicopter landed in a recreational area where crews worked to rescue the bicyclists out of the river. Crews airlifted the pair to a nearby roadway. Neither of them sustained major injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Compton to host Community Workshop / Taller de la comunidad de Compton Jan. 23
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton invites the community to participate in a community workshop on Jan. 23. discussing land use alternatives.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
lb908.com
Bringing Back the Simplicity of a Burger and a Beer: 49rs Tavern
Since 1958, the 49rs Tavern has held down the corner of Bellflower Blvd and PCH, serving as a landmark for Long Beach State students, graduates, and the community. A sports bar, a gathering place, a college hangout, and always a place where someone could stop by for a delicious burger and a beer.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0