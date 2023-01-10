ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Jordan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Basketball

Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Basketball: Long Beach Poly Locks Down Millikan in Doubleheader

Basketball: Long Beach Poly Locks Down Millikan in Doubleheader
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Cabrillo, Boys’ Soccer

JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson Boys’ Soccer Beats Long Beach Poly

PHOTOS: Wilson Boys' Soccer Beats Long Beach Poly
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Water Polo: Millikan Takes Down Long Beach Poly

Girls' Water Polo: Millikan Takes Down Long Beach Poly
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Basketball

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Basketball
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs Long Beach Poly Girls Basketball, Long Beach State vs Cal Poly

The two undefeated Moore League leaders will tip off at Lakewood at 530pm and the Beach welcome Cal Poly at 7pm. Here we go!!! @thatoneboy24 #NorthSide @ArizonaFBall @CoachOmura @ScottieGraham @CoachJeddFisch 🐻⬇️ @JordanPanthers_ @PrincipaIIrving #SpreadNshred @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @johnwdavis @562sports 🤙🏾🤙🏾 #4TheNorth 🐾 https://twitter.com/thatoneboy24/status/1613663110371631104.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Basketball: Wilson Girls Pull Away From Jordan

With the rain just beginning to fall in North Long Beach on Monday evening, the Ron Massey Court played host to a girls' basketball game between Wilson and Jordan.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Soccer, Week 7

Compton at Millikan, 3:45 p.m. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Jordan vs Wilson Basketball

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PODCAST: Is This The Year Of The Underdog For Long Beach Sports?

AND WE'RE BACK! The holiday break is over and we're returning to Long Beach sports coverage where there's plenty of underdog teams making some noise. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal

LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Two cyclists airlifted from river near Rio Hondo

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews saved two people trapped near the Los Angeles River near Rio Hondo. According to authorities, the two bicyclists were riding on a bike path along the river when they reached an impassable area. Fire crews needed to use a helicopter to reach the pair, who were partially submerged in about 3 to 5 feet of water.The helicopter landed in a recreational area where crews worked to rescue the bicyclists out of the river. Crews airlifted the pair to a nearby roadway. Neither of them sustained major injuries and did not have to go to the hospital. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach's Fashion Island in just a few days' time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lb908.com

Bringing Back the Simplicity of a Burger and a Beer: 49rs Tavern

Since 1958, the 49rs Tavern has held down the corner of Bellflower Blvd and PCH, serving as a landmark for Long Beach State students, graduates, and the community. A sports bar, a gathering place, a college hangout, and always a place where someone could stop by for a delicious burger and a beer.
LONG BEACH, CA
