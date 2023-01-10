ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

‘That’s not the end’: Sedgwick County DA reacts to SCOTUS decision on Carr brothers

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ei6qg_0k9Bk5Rc00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) declined to hear a second appeal for Jonathan and Reginald Carr on Monday, the case is making its way back to Sedgwick County. The two brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder after killing five people in 2000.

Marc Bennett (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

“The direct appeal, I think what most people think of as ‘the appeal,’ has no played itself out and is now final,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said. “That’s not the end, though.”

Bennett says absent of any additional pleadings or filings from the Carr brothers’ defense teams (once SCOTUS sends a mandate revesting the jurisdiction of the case back to Sedgwick County), the teams can move forward with are known as indirect or collateral attacks — a legal process which could take years.

“Most people would call them the ‘ineffective assistance of counsel’ claims,” Bennett said. “Worst case scenario: the collateral attacks are sustained, and they find that counsel was ineffective, and a new trial would happen … I would say they are infrequently granted.”

Carr brothers move a step closer to death penalty

However, if a district court judge determines the defendants’ counsel was not ineffective, Bennett says the Carrs’ defense teams could bring the case back to the Kansas Supreme Court for an appeal.

“They can then appeal that to the United States Supreme Court because it’s a matter of [the] sixth amendment,” Bennett said, “It’s a constitutional question.”

Bennett says if the indirect appeals process does not lead to a new trial, the manner in which the death penalty is carried out could be challenged as cruel or unusual punishment.

“That’s never been challenged in Kansas yet because we haven’t gotten that far,” Bennett said. “Frankly, there’s no case that’s further, that’s that far along in its appellate process.”

Regarding the surviving victims and the victims’ families, Bennett says he had a conversation with a number of them Monday morning. He says the ones he spoke to were pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and are ready for the next step, no matter what that might be.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 11

Rick Verbeek
1d ago

I don't understand why the families of their victims haven't arranged a end for them in the prison. If done carefully it can be done. It works well for the Clinton's.

Reply(3)
9
Ronald Clark
1d ago

They are enjoying Big screen TV, heat and AC, free medical, dental, 3 meals aday. Their 5 victims are still dead

Reply
15
Roger Kirkhart
1d ago

23 years seems like a long haul already they treated their victims like dogs they should be treated like a dog they need to be put down

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him

The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
IDAHO STATE
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at a home near campus in November, appeared in an Idaho court Thursday for the second time.A preliminary hearing for his case was set for June 26. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with his defense team asking the court for time to prepare for the case.Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed at the women's rental home in Moscow, Idaho. He also faces a...
MOSCOW, ID
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri

A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy