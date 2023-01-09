Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.

9 HOURS AGO