Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Chinese Clean Energy Giant Unveils World’s Largest Wind Turbine
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. unveiled the world’s largest wind turbine, an offshore behemoth whose more than 140-meter-long blades will sweep across an area larger than nine soccer pitches. The turbine will be able to generate 18 megawatts at peak capacity and produce enough electricity annually to provide...
gcaptain.com
Weeks Marine Acquired by Kiewit Corporation
New Jersey-based dredging and marine services specialist Weeks Marine has been acquired by Kiewit Corporation, a privately held construction company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The acquisition includes Weeks Marine subsidiaries Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc., McNally International, Inc. and North American Aggregates. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. Weeks...
gcaptain.com
Hapag-Lloyd Expands Terminal Portfolio with Spinelli Group Stake
German liner operator Hapag-Lloyd has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in the Spinelli Group, one of Italy’s leading terminal and transport operators, following approval from antitrust regulators. The deal was first announced in September 2022. With the closing, Hapag-Lloyd now owns 49 percent of the shares of...
gcaptain.com
Weak Vessel Demand Drags Baltic Dry Index Down Further
Jan 12 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index on Thursday posted its worst day since the start of this year on lower demand across all vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 67 points, or 6.4%, at 976, its lowest since early September.
gcaptain.com
ABS Launches Custom Rule Book In Classification First
Powerful Tool Provides Simple and Quick Access to Generate Project-specific Rules. ABS has launched Custom Rule Book, a powerful new tool which allows users to create tailored ABS rule sets in moments, saving significant time. In the first development of its kind in classification, ABS MyFreedomTM users can now quickly...
gcaptain.com
Flexport Slashing Workforce By 20% Amid Global Trade Slowdown
San Francisco-based supply chain management and logistics company Flexport has announced it is slashing 20% of its workforce amid the slowdown in global trade. Flexport co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen made the announcement in a note to its approximately 3,200 employees on Wednesday. “While we are looking forward to...
gcaptain.com
Russia is Increasingly Using its Own Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
Sweeping European sanctions on the purchase and transportation of Russian oil have prompted the country to transport more crude on its own tankers. The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia from Dec. 5, and also joined with Group of Seven nations in capping the price at which Moscow can sell barrels. Anyone wanting to hire European ships, including the giant Greek tanker fleet, or access other vital services can only do so if they pay $60 a barrel or less for the cargoes.
gcaptain.com
Euronav Rejects Frontline’s Termination of Merger Agreement
Belgian tanker company Euronav is accusing rival Frontline of failing to provide a good reason for canceling their binding merger agreement and says it’s considering all options including litigation. The statement from Euronav comes after Frontline, which is controlled by Norwegian billionaire shipping magnate John Fredriksen, announced it was...
gcaptain.com
Reshoring U.S. Supply Chain Will be Limited by Costs
A mass exodus out of East Asia seems unlikely for US manufacturers in 2023, with any decision to diversify supply chains away from the region dictated by costs, as well as logistics considerations, according to separate reports. “The ultimate extent of how much production will be reshored or moved closer...
gcaptain.com
Inmarsat Connectivity Powers Austrian Newcomers In Historic Ocean Race Campaign
As crews prepare for January’s 2022-23 edition of The Ocean Race, Austrian Ocean Racing are highlighting how satellite communication technology is powering their campaign to be the first Austrian sailing team to take on one of sport’s toughest challenges. The ambitious newcomers tapped into the full power of...
gcaptain.com
Ocean Carriers Hoping for Post-CNY Demand Surge
Ocean carriers do not expect consumer demand in North Europe to recover until at least March, when they hope container freight rates from Asia will also rebound. Low rates, down to $750 per 20ft and $1,000 per 40ft from China to North European ports, are being touted in the market either directly through local carrier offices, or via forwarding agents, valid until 1 March.
gcaptain.com
India’s Trade Goals Run Into a Big Ship Problem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India the world’s factory risks being held back by the country’s inability to attract bigger container ships due to inadequate port infrastructure. Most harbors along India’s coast aren’t deep enough to handle vessels like the Ever Alot, the world’s largest...
gcaptain.com
Russia Using Chinese Supertankers to Ship Oil to Asia
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian Urals crude to China, according to trading sources and tracking data, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western cargo services and insurance. China, the world’s...
gcaptain.com
How Did The Port Of Los Angeles Go From Boom To Bust?
By Laura Curtis (Bloomberg) A year ago this week, a record 109 container ships carrying US imports surrounded the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California — a bottleneck so long that the payloads of all those metal boxes lined up end-to-end would’ve stretched from the Baja Peninsula to Vancouver.
Comments / 0