Read full article on original website
Related
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS
A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Fox5 KVVU
Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts. It also served...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Executive Orders Addressing Nevada Regulations
Today, Governor Joe Lombardo signed two new executive orders at the Nevada State Capitol. Both executive orders reaffirm Governor Lombardo’s commitment to streamlining regulations and licensing processes in Nevada. In Executive Order 2023-003, Governor Lombardo ordered freezing the issuance of new regulations and requiring a review of existing regulations...
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.” The Institute for Responsive Government in a report released Wednesday analyzed legislative efforts over the past two years to determine which states […] The post Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo selects new Nevada Gaming Control Board head
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New Nevada governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Kirk Hendrick as the state’s new chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. “I’m delighted to announce that I’ve selected Kirk Hendrick as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and designated him as the board’s next chair,” said Lombardo. “With his sharp business acumen, outstanding legal background, and passion for Nevada gaming, I know that Kirk will excel in this critical leadership role.”
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
Remains found off Maine coast identified as missing Las Vegas man
Remains discovered nearly 30 miles off the Maine coast in 2000 have been identified as that of a missing Las Vegas man, officials said.
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
KOLO TV Reno
Local state offices to close early due to the weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Nevada bump stock ban remains as challenge to federal law plays out
A Nevada law banning bump stocks remains in place after Friday's ruling that struck down a federal law.
Comments / 0