A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state "managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have." The Institute for Responsive Government in a report released Wednesday analyzed legislative efforts over the past two years to determine which states […]

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO