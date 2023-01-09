ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

RAW: NV: LANDSLIDE COULD CLOSE STATE ROUTE FOR MONTHS

A Nevada state route could be closed for months after a landslide and record-setting rainfall according to the state's transportation department. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fox5 KVVU

Future of Sam Boyd Stadium up in the air

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sam Boyd Stadium has been the home to UNLV Rebels Football. The university says it was built in 1971 and hosted numerous events, including “Monster Jam” and even rock band U2, according to UNLV, as well as Grateful Dead concerts. It also served...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Executive Orders Addressing Nevada Regulations

Today, Governor Joe Lombardo signed two new executive orders at the Nevada State Capitol. Both executive orders reaffirm Governor Lombardo’s commitment to streamlining regulations and licensing processes in Nevada. In Executive Order 2023-003, Governor Lombardo ordered freezing the issuance of new regulations and requiring a review of existing regulations...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
Nevada Current

Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A new report praises the Nevada State Legislature for expanding voter access and improving its election system, saying that in 2021 the state “managed to pass nearly every pro-voter improvement it could have.” The Institute for Responsive Government in a report released Wednesday analyzed legislative efforts over the past two years to determine which states […] The post Nevada Legislature earns ‘A’ for election reforms, but path forward less clear appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno

Lombardo selects new Nevada Gaming Control Board head

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New Nevada governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Kirk Hendrick as the state’s new chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. “I’m delighted to announce that I’ve selected Kirk Hendrick as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and designated him as the board’s next chair,” said Lombardo. “With his sharp business acumen, outstanding legal background, and passion for Nevada gaming, I know that Kirk will excel in this critical leadership role.”
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election

Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local state offices to close early due to the weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
