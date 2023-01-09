Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hackers lodge war with the Maritime sector by hitting DNV Shipmanager Software
As the maritime sector has become extremely dependent on technology tools, it is also attracting the attention of cyber criminals who are finding it as a lucrative target to mint money. Adding fuel to this are the vulnerabilities being observed in the system visibility tools that are being deployed because of OT/IT convergence.
gcaptain.com
Marlink Completes Migration Of UNI-TANKERS’ Fleet To Its Hybrid Network
Danish tanker operator will leverage high-quality hybrid network solutions, including cyber security, to power digitalised operations. Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the migration of UNI-TANKERS’ owned fleet to its global hybrid network solution. The Danish shipping company UNI-TANKERS, recognised for its high operational quality, selected Marlink...
gcaptain.com
Campbell Shipping Renews Fleet Xpress Contract, Adds Fleet Care And Fleet Secure Endpoint
The long-standing Inmarsat customer has extended its Fleet Xpress agreement for 12 vessels and adopted value-added services for remote maintenance and cyber security. Bahamas-based ship-management group Campbell Shipping has extended its relationship with Inmarsat, a world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, with an agreement that adds Fleet Care and Fleet Secure Endpoint to its existing 12-vessel Fleet Xpress solution. Campbell Shipping will now be able to carry out remote maintenance, support and repairs, and comprehensive network protection, on top of fast, reliable and extensive global coverage already provided by Fleet Xpress.
thefastmode.com
Exploitable Network Configurations Leave Telecom Providers Exposed to Significant Cybersecurity Breaches Featured
It’s not a newsflash that the telecommunications industry is critical not just to how we communicate, but how we live overall and is therefore viewed as critical national infrastructure. The fact that telco networks are so large and complex also poses a significant Attack Surface Management (ASM) challenge. Both factors make telcos highly susceptible to significant cybersecurity breaches either directly or through their long supply chains. A recent report from EY concluded that security is now number two among the top 10 risks facing telco providers today; yet 39% of telco CISOs believe security is still insufficiently factored into strategic investments. Which is why, until telcos adopt a zero trust mindset and security strategy, we will continue to see headlines like the ones about the T-Mobile breach and Vodafone’s compromised supplier which could have impacted the entire industry.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Fraud is Biggest Threat to Cargo Loss
The almost exclusive use of online facilities to process business transactions allows a myriad of fraudulent pursuits to find opportunities within the complexities of the global supply chain. These have many manifestations; from payment fraud that involves existing mandates and impersonation of executives to procurement fraud featuring false invoicing. Carrier...
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers.
PC Magazine
Hackers Behind Ransomware Attack on Rackspace Accessed Customer Data
The hackers behind the ransomware attack on cloud computing provider Rackspace also accessed the email data of a small subset of customers. Attackers had access to the Personal Storage Table for 27 Hosted Exchange customers on Rackspace, the company reported(Opens in a new window) on Thursday. The same storage table contains calendar events, contacts, and email messages, putting affected customers at serious risk of data exposure.
mrobusinesstoday.com
flydocs extends long-term digital records management contract with Gulf Air
Gulf Air and flydocs have had a long-standing partnership for over five years where flydocs has been providing a software service to support Gulf Air to manage their assets and lease returns. flydocs, the asset management solution provider for the aviation industry, has announced it has signed an extended agreement...
salestechstar.com
Aryaka Delivers Mission-Critical Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers at NRF 2023
Aryaka’s Unified SASE architecture based on a Zero-Trust WAN approach is vital to powering next-generation retail shopping experience. Join Aryaka, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences.
salestechstar.com
OPEX Enhances Warehouse Automation Sorting Technology to Incorporate RFID Scanning
OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is expanding the capabilities of its leading-edge Sure Sort Warehouse Automation technology to incorporate radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning to meet client needs and increase operational speed and efficiency. A scalable, reliable, high-throughput sorting system, Sure Sort...
datafloq.com
Are Digital Door Locks Safe from Cyber Attacks?
In an age where every aspect of life is digital or technological, it makes humans wonder how much their livelihoods are in jeopardy. Digital door locks – providing security and peace of mind for countless families with security cameras and advanced keypads – are not a failsafe. Cybercriminals...
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
blufashion.com
Unlock Greater Efficiency with Office Digitalization
Office digitalization companies are an essential part of the modern business landscape. With the growing reliance on technology in the workplace, these companies provide businesses with a range of services to help them transition to a more digital environment. The purpose of office digitalization company HK is to make it...
gcaptain.com
Maersk Appoints New Executive Leadership Team Under CEO Clerc
Danish shipping conglomerate A.P. Moller – Maersk on Tuesday announced a new organization structure with the appointment of 15 executive leaders responsible for continuing to execute Maersk’s integrated container logistics strategy. The changes, which will be effective from February 1, 2023, follows the appointment of Vincent Clerc as...
monitordaily.com
Griffin Global Asset Management Delivers Airbus A32neo
Griffin Global Asset Management delivered a fourth Airbus A320neo aircraft with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) out of a mandate of six purchase and leasebacks. The first four aircraft were delivered in Q3/22 and Q4/22 and the remaining two aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2023. “Griffin is particularly pleased...
gcaptain.com
An Interview With Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV
Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV, says that while progress towards industry decarbonisation should be applauded, it must be accelerated. Shipping needs to work together, in tandem with other sectors and stakeholders, if we’re to stand a hope of reaching our most ambitious, and necessary, goals. Nor-Shipping, he believes, with its 2023 theme of #PartnerShip, is an ideal platform for progress.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
aircargonews.net
GEFCO to be re-branded as CEVA following takeover
Automotive logistics firm Gefco will be re-branded as CEVA Logistics and become part of a newly created Finished Vehicles Logistics (FVL) division at the forwarder. The integration of Gefco into the wider CEVA organisation follows the purchase of the automotive logistics firm in July 2022 by the CMA CGM Group, which is also the parent company of CEVA.
futurumresearch.com
Fujitsu Enterprise Postgres: Delivering the Security Assurances Key to Protecting Data in Era of Mounting Cybersecurity Attacks
Analyst Take: The recent surge in high-profile cybersecurity breaches across the planet has put data protection firmly back in the spotlight. Global attacks increased by 28% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 in relation to the same period in 2021. The average weekly attacks per organization worldwide reached over 1,130. Specifically, the healthcare sector was the most targeted industry for ransomware during Q3 2022, with one in 42 organizations undermined by ransomware, a five percent increase year-over-year. The cyberattacks target the major industry verticals, sparing no industry:
mrobusinesstoday.com
SkySelect integrates with Rotabull to create efficient automated aircraft parts quoting process for suppliers
The new SkySelect integration with Rotabull automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. SkySelect, the leading procurement services and technology provider, has completed the integration with Rotabull, the all-in-one sales tool for aircraft part sellers and MROs. The integration will enhance the suppliers’ aircraft parts selling process. The new integration automates inventory sharing to ensure that the supplier is contacted for aircraft parts in stock. This will help the suppliers eliminate unnecessary manual work and achieve greater efficiency.
