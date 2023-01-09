ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
cryptoslate.com

Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds

Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10

Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin gained 300% in year before last halving — Is 2023 different?

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a “bottoming candle” in 2023, but BTC price action is still more than able to surprise the market. In a tweet on Jan. 11, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital predicted that BTC/USD could see “decent upside” this year. Chart teases serious...
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

John Deaton Opines on SEC’s Strongest Argument, SHIB to Host “Mint Party” with Bugatti Group, Binance Launches ADA and XRP Products: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. SEC v. Ripple: this is SEC's strongest argument about XRP, says crypto lawyer. Crypto lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to share a counterpoint to the SEC’s claim in the lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that the company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, which proves that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the crypto is a security. The claim is also strengthened by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP. Both facts are SEC’s strongest arguments, says Deaton, but all this made him wonder what a common enterprise is. According to the lawyer, to accept the argument that Ripple wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, the judge would have to find that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,400 Pushed by These Drivers: Santiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy