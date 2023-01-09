U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. SEC v. Ripple: this is SEC's strongest argument about XRP, says crypto lawyer. Crypto lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to share a counterpoint to the SEC’s claim in the lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that the company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, which proves that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the crypto is a security. The claim is also strengthened by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP. Both facts are SEC’s strongest arguments, says Deaton, but all this made him wonder what a common enterprise is. According to the lawyer, to accept the argument that Ripple wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, the judge would have to find that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise.

4 HOURS AGO