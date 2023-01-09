Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC on Track for Major Breakout – Here’s How High It Could Soar
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks the king crypto is on track to break through its “longer-term diagonal of resistance.”. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 132,600 Twitter followers that a “technical move over the next month or two” could possibly be sufficient to break that resistance.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
cryptoslate.com
Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin gained 300% in year before last halving — Is 2023 different?
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a “bottoming candle” in 2023, but BTC price action is still more than able to surprise the market. In a tweet on Jan. 11, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital predicted that BTC/USD could see “decent upside” this year. Chart teases serious...
dailyhodl.com
Morgan Creek CEO Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin Outruns Gold in 2023, Says Risk Assets Repeating Early 2000s
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets are going to bounce back just like the tech sector after the dot com crash of the early 2000s. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that Bitcoin is likely to outperform...
u.today
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
John Deaton Opines on SEC’s Strongest Argument, SHIB to Host “Mint Party” with Bugatti Group, Binance Launches ADA and XRP Products: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. SEC v. Ripple: this is SEC's strongest argument about XRP, says crypto lawyer. Crypto lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to share a counterpoint to the SEC’s claim in the lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that the company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, which proves that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the crypto is a security. The claim is also strengthened by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP. Both facts are SEC’s strongest arguments, says Deaton, but all this made him wonder what a common enterprise is. According to the lawyer, to accept the argument that Ripple wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, the judge would have to find that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise.
dailyhodl.com
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Regains $1,400 Pushed by These Drivers: Santiment
u.today
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly
u.today
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 12
