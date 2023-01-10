ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence Forge, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

royalexaminer.com

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
CHESTER GAP, VA
connect-bridgeport.com

SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away

As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
MARTINSBURG, WV
fredericksburg.today

Phelps elected Spotsy School Board chair

Lisa Phelps is the new chairman of the Spotsylvania School Board. The vote followed the usual 4-3 lines with support from board members Twigg, Gillespie and Abuismail. April Gillespie remains Vice-Chairman, also on a 4-3 vote. Last year’s chair was Kirk Twigg. Board members met for nearly nine hours....
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
beckerspayer.com

Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington Healthcare could split March 1

Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party

Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
WINCHESTER, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
loudounnow.com

There’s Something for Everyone at Crooked Run Comic Con

Comics and the business of comics have been a passion for Todd McDevitt for more than 30 years. This week, McDevitt shares his passion with Loudoun during a pop-up comic con event at Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling. The Jan. 13 event features vendors from around the DMV and a...
STERLING, VA
theriver953.com

Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.

The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

