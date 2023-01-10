Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met for the first time in 2023 Monday night. Updates were given on the search for a new superintendent and a holiday performance that took place in December. The board has picked a firm that will vet candidates to be...
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
connect-bridgeport.com
SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away
As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
fredericksburg.today
Phelps elected Spotsy School Board chair
Lisa Phelps is the new chairman of the Spotsylvania School Board. The vote followed the usual 4-3 lines with support from board members Twigg, Gillespie and Abuismail. April Gillespie remains Vice-Chairman, also on a 4-3 vote. Last year’s chair was Kirk Twigg. Board members met for nearly nine hours....
beckerspayer.com
Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington Healthcare could split March 1
Anthem Blue Cross could go out of network with Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare if the two sides can't agree on a new contract by March 1, The Free Lance-Star reported Jan. 7. Mary Washington Healthcare operates two hospitals and over 50 other facilities, according to its website. The Free...
royalexaminer.com
Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party
Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
nkccnews.com
Tiller, Evelyn take leadership roles on NKBOS; work sessions move to Tuesday mornings
C. Tommy Tiller has been named as chairman of New Kent’s Board of Supervisors for the 2023 calendar year. Tiller was voted into the position during Monday night’s regular board meeting. Former chairman Thomas Evelyn was selected as the vice-chairman for the 2023 year. In one other matter,...
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Bomb threat made against busload of students in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a school bus with students onboard Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the threat was made aboard a school bus carrying students from Forest Park High School. The bus...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
loudounnow.com
There’s Something for Everyone at Crooked Run Comic Con
Comics and the business of comics have been a passion for Todd McDevitt for more than 30 years. This week, McDevitt shares his passion with Loudoun during a pop-up comic con event at Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling. The Jan. 13 event features vendors from around the DMV and a...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.
The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
Comments / 0