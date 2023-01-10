Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO