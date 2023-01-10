Read full article on original website
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Belt, Blue Jays finalize 1-year, $9.3M deal
TORONTO -- Consider the Blue Jays’ lineup officially remodeled, with the club finalizing a one-year, $9.3 million deal with veteran Brandon Belt on Tuesday. Belt has been a fixture with the Giants for 12 seasons, winning World Series rings in 2012 and ’14. Belt played some outfield when he was younger, but comes to the Blue Jays as a first baseman and DH option, giving manager John Schneider a major upgrade as a bench bat on days he’s not in the lineup.
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
'He's our star': Devers committed to future of Red Sox
BOSTON -- Moments before Wednesday’s press conference introducing Rafael Devers’ contract extension began, a stream of Red Sox employees flooded into the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park. On the TV screens throughout the room was a list of dozens of names -- people in the Red Sox...
This Day in Braves History: Bruce Sutter is elected to the Hall of Fame
1928 - The Boston Braves acquire second baseman Rogers Hornsby from the Giants in exchange for outfielder Jimmy Welsh. Hornsby will lead the NL with a .387 batting average in the upcoming season. MLB History. 1913 - The Reds acquire Mordecai Brown from the Cubs. 1918 - Connie Mack trades...
Tigers changing OF dimensions at Comerica
DETROIT -- The walls are coming down and closing in at Comerica Park. On Wednesday, the Tigers announced arguably their most speculated move of the offseason, the changing of their home park’s outfield dimensions:. • The center-field wall, the symbol of Comerica Park’s deep outfield, will be moved in...
These 5 under-the-radar teams had strong offseasons
When assessing the biggest winners of the 2022-23 offseason, it’s easy to point to the big spenders as the teams that had the most productive winters. The Yankees brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Ródon. The Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel. Then there were the Mets, whose offseason haul includes Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, Kodai Senga, David Robertson, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and Adam Ottavino.
Which division champ is most likely to repeat in '23?
For all the talk about how division races supposedly don’t matter as much as they used to -- and I can think of a couple No. 1 and No. 2 seeds who would very much disagree with you -- it still means something to be able to call yourself a champion. I guarantee you there are Guardians fans who have 2022 AL Central champs shirts. It might not be the ultimate prize, but winning a division matters. At the very least: It gets you in the dance.
These new Tigers are ready to make waves
Jason Beck is on vacation this week, so Royals reporter Anne Rogers took the helm for the latest Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few hours after news broke that Matt Vierling and Nick Maton were...
How Take 3 of Correa saga can send shockwaves across baseball
All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.
The 2023 All-Defense Prospect Team
Last spring, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman featured prominently on the MLB Pipeline All-Defense Team, and only months later, they proved how valuable their gloves and arms were at the top level of the game. Of all the major tools, fielding might be what translates easiest as prospects graduate...
Dodgers shore up shortstop in trade for Miguel Rojas
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have found a way to address their infield depth, and it involves a familiar face. Los Angeles acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for Minor League infielder Jacob Amaya, the club announced on Wednesday. TRADE DETAILS. Dodgers receive: SS Miguel Rojas. Marlins...
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
