ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble

By Ethan Renner
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCX4J_0k9BiTMz00

Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.

WWE

Five wrestlers declared their intention to enter the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's WWE Raw show.

Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory declared their entry into the men's Rumble match during a promo segment on Raw. They join Ricochet and Kofi Kingston as confirmed entrants in the Rumble set for Saturday, January 28.

For the women's Rumble match, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae confirmed their entry in a backstage promo on Monday's show. They join Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants for the women's Rumble.

The winners of the Royal Rumble matches will earn title matches at WrestleMania 39 set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The updated Royal Rumble lineup:

WWE Royal Rumble, Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock and WWE Network --

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
  • Mountain Dew Pitch Black match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
  • Men's Royal Rumble match:
      • Ricochet
      • Kofi Kingston
      • Seth Rollins
      • Bobby Lashley
      • Austin Theory
  • Women's Royal Rumble match:
      • Liv Morgan
      • Rhea Ripley
      • Candice LeRae

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingworld.co

Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE

Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
tjrwrestling.net

One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia

As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
game-news24.com

Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia

The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
tjrwrestling.net

Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return

If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone

Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
PennLive.com

WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital

The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge

WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through

UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
tjrwrestling.net

“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF

The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
bodyslam.net

WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead

Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
tjrwrestling.net

Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings

It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
PWMania

Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him

The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Fightful

Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
883
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy