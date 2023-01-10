Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble

Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.

WWE

Five wrestlers declared their intention to enter the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's WWE Raw show.

Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory declared their entry into the men's Rumble match during a promo segment on Raw. They join Ricochet and Kofi Kingston as confirmed entrants in the Rumble set for Saturday, January 28.

For the women's Rumble match, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae confirmed their entry in a backstage promo on Monday's show. They join Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants for the women's Rumble.

The winners of the Royal Rumble matches will earn title matches at WrestleMania 39 set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The updated Royal Rumble lineup:

WWE Royal Rumble, Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock and WWE Network --

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Mountain Dew Pitch Black match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble match:

Ricochet





Kofi Kingston





Seth Rollins





Bobby Lashley





Austin Theory