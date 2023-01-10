ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Driver arrested for DUI in three-car collision involving HCSO

EUREKA, Calif. — A driver was arrested for driving under the influence in a three-car collision involving a Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputy vehicle on F and Harris streets in Eureka on Jan. 10. According to the Eureka Police Department, 37-year-old Levi Miller was driving east on Harris and...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after being found with suspected fentanyl in Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A man was arrested yesterday in Willow Creek on a felony warrant and drug charges. At about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle with two people inside. The passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Matthew Dewayne Clyde Richards, gave deputies a fake...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented

EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD

This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm

The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com

[Update] HCSO Deputy Involved in Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Just after 2:38 p.m., January 10, a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a three-car collision within the city limits of Eureka. Scanner traffic indicated that the collision occurred at the intersection of F Street and Harris Street, blocking the #1 southbound lane of F Street. Eureka...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area

EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Earthquake-Impacted Residents Targeted by Scammers

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center

“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Beware of disaster relief scam targeting earthquake, storm victims

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam targeting those who have been impacted by recent natural disasters. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Humboldt County schools recognized in prestigious state program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three-hundred-and-fifty schools have been selected under the 2023 California Distinguished Schools program, including six Humboldt County elementary schools. The six include Arcata Elementary School, Union Street Charter School, Fortuna Elementary School, Redwood Preparatory Charter School, Freshwater Elementary School and Jacoby Creek Elementary School. The awards program...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy