Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Related
krcrtv.com
Driver arrested for DUI in three-car collision involving HCSO
EUREKA, Calif. — A driver was arrested for driving under the influence in a three-car collision involving a Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputy vehicle on F and Harris streets in Eureka on Jan. 10. According to the Eureka Police Department, 37-year-old Levi Miller was driving east on Harris and...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Seeking Man with Outstanding Warrants After Allegedly Fleeing Early Morning Crash in Stolen Vehicle
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 12, 2023, at about 6:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after being found with suspected fentanyl in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A man was arrested yesterday in Willow Creek on a felony warrant and drug charges. At about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle with two people inside. The passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Matthew Dewayne Clyde Richards, gave deputies a fake...
krcrtv.com
Autopsy of Eureka woman raises questions over how death could have been prevented
EUREKA, Calif. — New developments in the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's investigation into a recent death has raised questions over whether this death could have been prevented. Last week, Eureka resident Jestine Green was found deceased amongst recycling at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near a Recology truck. According...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com
[Update] HCSO Deputy Involved in Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Just after 2:38 p.m., January 10, a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a three-car collision within the city limits of Eureka. Scanner traffic indicated that the collision occurred at the intersection of F Street and Harris Street, blocking the #1 southbound lane of F Street. Eureka...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
kymkemp.com
EPD Says Woman Found Dead in Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center Died of Accidental Causes
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
kymkemp.com
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
kymkemp.com
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Targeted by Scammers
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
krcrtv.com
Ferndale drag show canceled following church message and extremist concerns
FERNDALE, Calif. — Lost Coast Pride in Ferndale has been forced to rethink its plans for an upcoming drag show fundraiser after its venue, The Old Steeple, canceled the event and a nearby church posted a controversial message. "Friends and customers reached out to us regarding threatening Facebook messages...
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
krcrtv.com
Beware of disaster relief scam targeting earthquake, storm victims
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam targeting those who have been impacted by recent natural disasters. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
krcrtv.com
Six Humboldt County schools recognized in prestigious state program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three-hundred-and-fifty schools have been selected under the 2023 California Distinguished Schools program, including six Humboldt County elementary schools. The six include Arcata Elementary School, Union Street Charter School, Fortuna Elementary School, Redwood Preparatory Charter School, Freshwater Elementary School and Jacoby Creek Elementary School. The awards program...
Comments / 0