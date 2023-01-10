ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has passed away. Reed passed away unexpectedly at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Wednesday night. According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, Reed brought prospective from smaller schools to larger schools when he joined the WVSSAC in December of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
WTAP

Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

What's in store for Williamstown in 2023

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parker attempted murder trial scheduled for March

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has trial scheduled in March on a charge of attempted murder. Brandon Luke Parker, 1713 Park St., Parkersburg ,has his trial scheduled before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters for March 7 on charges of wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder. On...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage

LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Teresa Miller to Mitchell Miller, all interest Lot 313 Grandview Manor addition allotment #2, Tygart District, quit claim deed. * Donna Smith to Michael Barker, all interest Lot 35 Vienna Imp CO’s addition, Vienna...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WTAP

Amesville woman sentenced for theft from an elderly family member

AMESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Amesville, Ohio woman was sentenced to prison for theft of an elderly family member. Cynthia King, 64, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years for stealing over $216,000 from the estate of an elderly family member. King...
AMESVILLE, OH

