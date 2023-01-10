Read full article on original website
WTAP
Hazard mitigation, local demolition bids on agenda at Wood County Commission meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of Jan 12th. During Thursday’s meeting, the commission opened bids for a demolition in Davisville, appointed Don Lindsey to the Wood County Civil Service Commission and passed a resolution to adopt an updated Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
WTAP
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has passed away. Reed passed away unexpectedly at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Wednesday night. According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, Reed brought prospective from smaller schools to larger schools when he joined the WVSSAC in December of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
WTAP
United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley received a donation of over $24,000 on Thursday from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center . The money was raised by Camden Clark’s 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign. Through this campaign, employees raised over $12,000 from November through...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year
PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WTAP
Memorial Health System donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested the training. That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health System about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits. Perry talked about how...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.
WTAP
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
WTAP
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parker attempted murder trial scheduled for March
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has trial scheduled in March on a charge of attempted murder. Brandon Luke Parker, 1713 Park St., Parkersburg ,has his trial scheduled before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters for March 7 on charges of wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder. On...
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Metro News
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Teresa Miller to Mitchell Miller, all interest Lot 313 Grandview Manor addition allotment #2, Tygart District, quit claim deed. * Donna Smith to Michael Barker, all interest Lot 35 Vienna Imp CO’s addition, Vienna...
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
WTAP
Amesville woman sentenced for theft from an elderly family member
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Amesville, Ohio woman was sentenced to prison for theft of an elderly family member. Cynthia King, 64, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years for stealing over $216,000 from the estate of an elderly family member. King...
