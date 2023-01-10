ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Boston

NH man arrested for assault twice in one day

Both assaults happened at the same home. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing several charges after being arrested for assault twice in one day. Rocky Garcia, 37, has been charged with second-degree assault, simple assault, stalking, and resisting arrest. Manchester police said in a news release that on Jan....
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery

LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries

Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police arrest man twice on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Gilmanton Woman Charged With Criminal Defamation

A 26-year-old Gilmanton woman is charged with criminal defamation following her arrest on Friday. Police say Megan Murphy submitted an online letter in late November purportedly written by Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright. The Laconia Daily Sun reported the letter posted on the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website criticizing the group for not supporting Wright’s reelection campaign. Wright has denounced the letter calling it uncalled for.
GILMANTON, NH
WPFO

Police investigating death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – Maine State Police says a death investigation is underway in Berwick. Crime scene tape is up around a home on Katabel Lane. Berwick police have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon. While state police confirm they are investigating, officials have not said how the body...
BERWICK, ME
YAHOO!

Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
RUTLAND, MA
newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH

