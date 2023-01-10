MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.

