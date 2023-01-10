Read full article on original website
NH man arrested for assault twice in one day
Both assaults happened at the same home. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing several charges after being arrested for assault twice in one day. Rocky Garcia, 37, has been charged with second-degree assault, simple assault, stalking, and resisting arrest. Manchester police said in a news release that on Jan....
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Police Make Arrest In Connection With Recent Burglaries
Manchester police say they have tracked down the man who was responsible for three recent burglaries in the city. According to investigators, 50-year-old Joselito Carmona broke into the My Eye Doctor store on both December 29th and January 1st and took a large quantity of eyeglass frames. Carmona also allegedly stole over one-thousand dollars worth of alcohol from the New Hampshire Liquor Store January 1st. He’s now facing multiple charges.
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
WMUR.com
Motion claims boyfriend of woman who gave birth in Manchester woods said baby had no pulse
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A motion filed by attorneys for a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in freezing temperatures in the woods of Manchester alleges that her boyfriend told her the baby had no pulse. Alexandra Eckersley's boyfriend, George Theberge, appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing....
WMUR.com
Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
manchesterinklink.com
Police arrest man twice on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
thepulseofnh.com
Gilmanton Woman Charged With Criminal Defamation
A 26-year-old Gilmanton woman is charged with criminal defamation following her arrest on Friday. Police say Megan Murphy submitted an online letter in late November purportedly written by Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright. The Laconia Daily Sun reported the letter posted on the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website criticizing the group for not supporting Wright’s reelection campaign. Wright has denounced the letter calling it uncalled for.
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
WPFO
Police investigating death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – Maine State Police says a death investigation is underway in Berwick. Crime scene tape is up around a home on Katabel Lane. Berwick police have been at the scene since Thursday afternoon. While state police confirm they are investigating, officials have not said how the body...
manchesterinklink.com
Active warrant issued for man wanted in connection with birth of baby in the woods on Dec. 26
MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest warrant is now active for George Theberge, 45, of Manchester in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods on December 26, 2022. On the above-mentioned date, Therberge is believed to have been with the baby’s mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
Fentanyl With A Side Of Flapjacks, Tewksbury IHOP Drug Deal Foiled: Police
Police reminded two Lawrence men that fentanyl and crack cocaine are not part of a balanced breakfast, arresting a duo who attempted to hand off drugs in an IHOP parking lot, officials say.Police were conducting surveillance around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 when they saw what seemed to be a hand…
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
newportdispatch.com
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
WMUR.com
Extra police presence expected at Pelham Elementary School after note found in locker
PELHAM, N.H. — There will be a bigger police presence at Pelham Elementary School Wednesday after a handwritten threat was found inside a vacant locker Tuesday afternoon. Police said the note was a vague threat that implied there was a "bomb." Police and K-9s searched the school and nothing...
