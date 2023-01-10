Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
nodq.com
Former WCW star fears that AEW won’t know what to do with Mercedes Mone after a few weeks
As previously noted, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) is rumored to be debuting with AEW at the January 11th 2022 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles following her NJPW debut. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan commented on her possibly working with AEW…. “Here’s my problem with AEW…I’m just...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
PWMania
Mandy Rose on Her WWE Release, Earning $1 Million on FanTime, If She Was Targeted, Her Future, More
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Saccomanno) appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today for her first interview since being released from her contract on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released due to the obscene content she was posting on her FanTime account, where she has since made $1 million.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
wegotthiscovered.com
A $135 million blockbuster bomb unloved by the people who made it wins points for its weirdness
For a while, the promise of a new Michael Mann crime thriller was virtually a guarantee of cinematic greatness, but the shine came off the filmmaker’s reputation somewhat when both Miami Vice and Blackhat bombed thunderously at the box office. The former took its name, open-collared shirts, and sweeping...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Couple Now Engaged To Be Married
WWE’s Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are now engaged to be married. Ricochet took to Instagram this evening to reveal that he proposed to Irvin, and she said yes. “She said YES! [hands raised emoji] When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much [heart emoji x 2],” he wrote with photos of the proposal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Says She Is Incredibly Proud Of Adam Cole For AEW Return, Cole Responds
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam Cole, who had been out of action since last summer with multiple injuries that nearly ended his career. Cole detailed his fight to come back in his promo, one which had the LA crowd holding their breath. One person who...
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Announces IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match For Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi a week ahead of February 18th will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event. The challenger is yet to be named. You can read the full announcement below:
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Posts Goodbye Message
Over the last few years AEW has signed some interesting names, but not everyone who signed with the company went on to find success. Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run has been criticized by some, and it was even reported months ago that he was trying to get fired when he got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara at an AEW event.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Fast & Furious’ arch-enemies are having a great time on set without him
Thanks to the deluge of reports to have emerged in the aftermath of Black Adam, many fans have been viewing Dwayne Johnson’s beef with Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson in an entirely different light. For the longest time, The Rock’s issues with his longtime collaborators...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To ‘In Da Club’ Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has offered a response to the recent viral video of his hit song “In Da Club” playing before Ja Rule took the stage at a concert last month. On Tuesday (January 10), the G-Unit Records boss took to Twitter once he got word of the clip which shows a crowd watching Ja’s team set up the stage while “In Da Club” rang off in the venue. 50 wasted no time commenting on the situation and reveled in its awkwardness.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 1/11/22 Results
AEW invades the City of Angels in what is, on paper, a PPV card. Let’s see what AEW has planned for their California debut:. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. JungleHook vs. The Firm. Escalera de la Muerta for the AEW World Trios Title Best...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Thought Top AEW Star Would Be A WWE Lifer
For years, many fans and experts thought the chances of Chris Jericho wrestling for an American promotion outside of WWE were slim to none. Even Jericho once claimed he'd only do business with another wrestling company if it wasn't based in America. As we all know, things changed, and Jericho...
